Bradshaw Mountain grads earn $5M for college

Graduation Keepsake See all area graduates in the 2017 Graduation Keepsake edition

Every year the graduating Bradshaw Mountain High School class is surprising, having put out the expectations and hopes of them taking the bull by the horns, said Principal Kort Miner, noting that this year’s class was a little bit different than past years.

With the graduating class earning $5,488,757 in scholarship money (see listing page 6 of today’s Tribune), there were some kids who had multiple scholarships, but many of them had one, Miner said.

“These kids wanted to go to ASU, these kids wanted to go to NAU Honors College, and when they got in they were happy,” he said. “This class was very driven in where they wanted to go and when they got what they wanted, they were happy.”

Diana Wilson said she was overwhelmed with the amount of money she was awarded in scholarship offers. Heading to Arizona State University’s Barrett Honors College in the fall, Wilson was awarded $727,000 in scholarship offers. Having worked hard all her life, Wilson said she knows this is where she wants to be.

Barrett Honors College is one of the best in the nation, Wilson said, commenting that when she goes to medical school that they’re going to take her.

“I’ve always wanted to help people and change lives and save lives,” she said, adding that she’s looking to be a trauma surgeon.

Valedictorian Benjamin Delameter was awarded $137,000 in scholarship offers and will be attending Northern Arizona University in Prescott Valley. Delameter said he’s glad he took the time and effort in school as well as applying to all of the scholarships and knows the same amount of work he did in high school will pay off in college.

Delameter said he’s going to study service industry management and hospitality. His brother did so as well, he said.

“I really have always had an interest in hotels and amusement parks and service institutions,” Delameter said. “That’s the degree to get into those.”

Mako Bennett, co-salutatorian, is going to Southern Utah University after spending two years on a mission in the Philippines. He was awarded $398,000 in scholarship offers, which he called very rewarding.

Bennett said he wants to study architectural engineering, stating he’s always had an interest in the field and finds architecture interesting. His desire to attend Southern Utah University was because his parents attended and the environment, he said.

“The environment there for learning is very enhancing for the student and I can have a very nice relationship with teachers and other students,” he said.

Bradshaw Mountain High School graduated 346 students in the Class of 2017 on Thursday, May 25, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Visit PVTrib.com to view a photo gallery from the ceremony.

See all area graduates in the 2017 Graduation Keepsake edition