Bradshaw Mountain lists Class of 2017 scholarships

Graduation Keepsake See all area graduates in the 2017 Graduation Keepsake edition

Bradshaw Mountain High School has released its list of Class of 2017 students who have been offered scholarships. The totals, when known, came to $5,356,757.

Alvis, Elah S. - Wildcat Scholarship, University Of Arizona; Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Dean’s Scholarship, Arizona Christian University; Honors Weekend Scholarship, Arizona Christian University; Firestorm Athletic Scholarship, Arizona Christian University (Basketball); Non-Res Merit Scholarship, Dixie State University; American Legion Gary Streeter Scholarship, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108 (total: $166,000);

Arellano, Estefania - National Hispanic Scholar, College Board; AP Scholar With Honors, College Board; Lt Col Holiday Memorial Scholarship, Lonesome Valley Arizona Rangers; Provost Scholarship, Arizona State University (total: $32,000);

Askew, Zachary J. - President’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Provost Scholarship, Arizona State University; Presidential Scholarship, The Kings College (New York); Achievement Scholarship, Olivet Nazarene University (Illinois) (total: $160,000);

Audsley, Shelbi M. - Out-Of-State Award, New Mexico State University; Dean’s Scholarship, Peru State College; Athletic Schsp – Softball, Peru State College (total: $72,000);

Banks, Paul D. - Perfect Attendance Award, BMHS;

Barros, Noah M. - Athletic Scholarship, Glendale Community College;

Baumer, Kevin - Provost Scholarship, Arizona State University;

Bennett, Mako J. - President’s Non-Res Scholarship, Southern Utah University; Randolph College Scholarship, Randolph College (Virginia); Distinguished Scholars Award, Colorado Mesa University; Wue Award, Colorado Mesa University; Academic Achievement Award, University Of Utah; Colorado School Of Mines Grant; Wildcat Scholarship, University Of Arizona; Youth Of The Year (Male), Prescott Area Leadership; Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University (total: $359,000);

Bernal, Michele Y. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Dean’s Scholarship, Grand Canyon University (total: $39,000);

Bice, Ashlynn M. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; President’s & Wue Scholarship, Central Washington University (total: $94,000);

Bramblett, Jonah I. - Faculty Scholarship, Grand Canyon University;

Brighton, Sierra A. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Cses Alumni Scholarship, Coyote Springs Elementary;

Bundrick, Gunner D. - Athletic Scholarship, Mesa Community College;

Castillo-Toxqui, Karla I. - Theatre Scholarship, Hastings College (Nebraska);

Cherry, Michael S. - President’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Chisholm, Jesse M. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; F. Oxborrow Memorial Scholarship, Early Bird Lions Youth Committee;

Clifford, Randee C. - Wildcat Scholarship, University Of Arizona; UofA Alumni Scholarship, Uofa Alumni Prescott Chapter; RWOP Scholarship Award, Republican Women Of Prescott;

Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Elks National Foundation (total: $45,000);

Clingman-Kittle, Allyson L. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; President Scholarship, Grand Canyon University (total: $71,000);

Delamater, Benjamin K. – AP Scholar, College Board; Presidential Scholarship, The King’s College (New York); President’s Award, Arizona State University; Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; YC Honors Scholarship, Yavapai College; GC Anders Memorial Scholarship, ASU Thunderbird School of Global Management; Burger King Scholars Award, Burger King Mclamore Foundation (total: $137,000);

Eckles, Lillian J. - Antelope Scholarship, Grand Canyon University;

Edelstein, Tobias J. - Wildcat Scholarship, University Of Arizona;

Engelby, Jordan G. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Estrada Cab., Elssy E. - Athletic Scholarship/Soccer, Gateway Community College;

Gilkey, Katelyn J. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Glisson, Amber J. – AP Scholar, College Board; Youth Of The Year (Female), Prescott Area Leadership; Culver Scholarship, Culver; President’s Scholarship, Arizona State University; Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University (total: $83,000);

Grandy, Katherine M. - Provost Scholarship, Arizona State University; Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; President’s Scholarship, Grand Canyon University (total: $103,000);

Hacker, Cody J. - Excellence Scholarship, Missouri University Of Science & Tech; Excellence Out Of Statt Sch., Missouri Univ Of Sci & Tech; University Scholarship, Missouri Univ Of Sci & Tech; Presidential Scholarship, Colorado State University, Ft. Collins; Cses Alumni Scholarship, Coyote Springs Elementary (total: $96,000);

Hamilton, Abbey L. - President’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Hartley, Elizabeth A. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Provost Scholarship, Arizona State University; Obama Scholarship, Arizona State University; Franklin Alumni Scholarship, Franklin Foundation (total: $69,000);

Hauschild, Nathanael D. - Earn To Learn Award, Arizona State University;

Hay, Tyler J. – AP Scholar, College Board;

Hernandez, Abraham - Athletic Scholarship/Track, Ottawa University;

Hoffmann, Victoria M. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Wildcat Scholarship, University Of Arizona; Provost Scholarship, Arizona State University; Obama Scholarship, Arizona State University; Provost Scholarship, University Of Northern Colorado; Presidential/Eagle Scholarship, Chadron State College; Texas Education Grant, Texas A&M (total: $159,000);

Holloman, Celeste - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Dean’s Scholarship, Arizona State University;

Huerta Nuc., Francisco – GHYMS PTSO Scholarship, Glassford Hill Middle School; Christian College Scholars, So Cal Christian College;

Huntley, Blake L. - Student Success Scholarship, Bemidji State University; President’s Merit Scholarship, Graceland University; Basketball Scholarship, Graceland University;

Livingston, Sean C. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Marquez, Evelyn M. - President’s Scholarship, Grand Canyon University;

Martinez, Lizeth - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Dean’s Scholarship, Grand Canyon University; Blue Chip Leadership, University Of Arizona (total: $39,000);

Mcqueen, Mackenzie N. - Faculty Scholarship, Grand Canyon University;

Minor, Jordan - Heritage Scholarship, Viterbo University; Track Scholarship, Viterbo University; Bulldog Excellence Award, Mcpherson College; Track & Field Award, Mcpherson College; Track & Field Scholarship, Ottawa University; Gorlock Blue Award, Webster University; Mvc Athletic Scholarship, Missouri Valley College (total: $244,000);

Morales, Jake R. - Athletic Scholarship, Missouri Valley College;

Moreland, Carlise P. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; President’s Scholarship, University Of Portland (total: $123,000);

Muckey, Amanda R. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; University Scholarship, Mary Baldwin University (total: $96,000);

Nelson, Jason W. - Provost Scholarship (football), Grand Canyon University;

Othon, Nicholas R. - Athletic Scholarship, Sterling College;

Padilla Melton, Kiona B. - Provost Scholarship, Grand Canyon University;

Peterson, Brooke N. - President Scholarship, Arizona State University; President’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University (total: $68,000);

Pintarelli, Hanna M. - Antelope Scholarship, Grand Canyon University;

Prentice, Paetyn M. - Payp Scholarship, Prescott Area Young Professionals; Ymsp Scholarship, Yavapai Mounted Sheriff’s Posse;

Prophet, Hannah K. – AP Scholar, College Board; Mcnulty Lews Scholarship, Hollins University; Hollins Scholar, Hollins University (Virginia) (total: $118,000);

Reneer, Elizabeth N. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Reyes, Vanessa C. - Antelope Scholarship, Grand Canyon University; University Grant, Grand Canyon University;

Ruiz, Serenity J. - Provost Scholarship, Arizona State University;

Rushton, Kobey D. – AP Scholar, College Board; Freshman Scholar, S.D. School Of Mines & Tech; Nff Scholar Athlete, S.D. School Of Mines & Tech; Football Scholarship, S.D. School Of Mines & Tech; University Scholarship, Worcester Polytechnic Inst.; Presidential Scholarship, Dordt College; Trustee Scholarship, William Jewell College; Football Scholarship, William Jewell College (total: $206,000);

Rusnak, Samantha A. - Faculty Scholarship, Grand Canyon University; Presidential Scholarship, Benedictine Univ. At Mesa; Elizabeth Laforce Scholarship, Cottey College (total: $46,000);

Schuchard, Julianna G. – PV Chamber Of Commerce Scholarship; Manoa Academic Scholarship, University Of Hawaii; Pono Scholarship, Hawaii Pacific University (total: $64,000);

Senger, Angela M. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Wildcat Scholarship, University Of Arizona (total: $60,000);

Shaver, Ryan S. - Athletic Scholarship/Track, Paradise Valley Community College; Central College Scholarship, Central College;

Showman, Briana I. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Southards, Jenna L. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Steiner, Joshua K. - President’s Scholarship, Grand Canyon University; President’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Presidential Scholarship, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (total: $121,000);

Stevens, Dianna E. - UofA Alumni Scholarship, UofA Alumni Prescott Chapter; Wildcat Scholarship, University Of Arizona; Provost Scholarship, Arizona State University;

Steverson, Kirsi N. - Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; President’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Lyric Theater Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Provost Scholarship, Arizona State University; Move-Up Scholarship, Southern Utah University; Honors Scholarship, Pacific University; Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Elks National Foundation; PV Chamber Of Commerce Scholarship;

Stitt, Trevor M. - Academy Honors Scholarship, Am Academy Of Dramatic Arts (New York);

Torres, Jessica Y. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Faculty Scholarship, Grand Canyon University;

Tran, David T. - Blue Chip Leadership, University Of Arizona;

Transier, Anne M. - Athletic (Golf) Scholarship, Seattle University; Bellarmine Scholarship, Seattle University; Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Walmart Scholarship, Walmart Stores;

Trefethen, Ashley L. - Ryan Erickson Arete Scholarship, Ryan Erickson (total: $223,000)

Van Horn, Angela L. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Villagran G, David R. - Provost Scholarship, Grand Canyon University;

Waterman, Hannah A. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Willer, Sara M. - Presidential Scholarship, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University;

Williams, Cole A. - Women Of Excellence Et Al, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (total: $84,000);

Williams, Seth L. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Wilson, Diane K. - National Hispanic Scholar, College Board; AP Scholar With Honors, College Board; National Hispanic Scholar, Texas State University; National Hispanic Scholar, University Of Arizona; Dean’s Distinction Award, University Of Arizona; Lumberjack Scholarship, Northern Arizona University; Achievement Scholarship, Olivet Nazarene University; National Scholars Award, Arizona State University; Faculty Scholarship, Stetson University; Academic Scholarship, Stephens College; Academic Scholarship, University Of Iowa; Amigo Scholarship, University Of New Mexico; Academic Scholarship, UC Berkeley; Academic Scholarship, Pepperdine University; Cal Poly Merit Scholarship Et Al, Cal State San Luis Obispo;

Wockenfuss, Anna R. - Honor Scholarship, University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (total: $727,000);

Workman, Hannah L. - Dean’s Scholarship, Northern Arizona University;

Wylie, Mitchell D. - Provost Scholarship, Grand Canyon University (total: $43,000);

Young, Haley L. - Academic Advisement Scholarship, Academic Advisement Dept.; Softball Scholarship, Paradise Valley CC; Karcher Founders Scholarship, Carl’s Junior; Youpel, Dinah H. - Franklin Alumni Scholarship, Franklin Foundation; Faculty Scholarship, Grand Canyon University.

See all area graduates in the 2017 Graduation Keepsake edition