‘Build a Better World’ at PV Library

Summers are hard when you’re not in school and it can be kind of difficult to find something to do that’s enjoyable, said Prescott Valley Public Library Teen Librarian Shelbie Marks.

As such, this year’s Summer Reading Program offers a whole array of programs for all different types of interests as well as a little bit of education to combat that summer slide, she said.

This year’s theme is “Build a Better World,” focusing on STEM and STEAM skills as well as environmentalism and creating a positive world environment, Marks said.

“Not just environmentally, but among people, and fostering those good relationships,” she said. “It’s a national theme across the nation. Many, many libraries use the same theme.”

There’s quite a bit going on this year, with big events happening each week, such as the Aprilynne Pike visit, the film festival, face painting, an escape room, and Game On coming one week to put on some board games in the Crystal Room, Marks said.

There’s even a service day, said Librarian Coleen Bornschlegel, for which the library will put on a trash pick-up around the Civic Center with water, rubber gloves and anything else needed.

Aside from those, there’s something going on every day, making the summer chock full of activities, Marks said.

The crowd that comes in for the summer reading program is usually a different crowd than what usually hangs around the library during the school year, Bornschlegel said, with Marks echoing that it’s a good opportunity to serve a different set of teens.

“It’ll be fun to see a different wave of people in here,” Bornschlegel said.

All the logging of reading for the program is done in an online profile and there are lots of prizes this year, Marks said. The grand prize is a drone.

This year’s summer reading program is open from anyone ages 12 to 18 and, at the end, the library’s second annual Harry Potter Party will take place, Marks said.

“We’re celebrating his birthday this year,” she said.