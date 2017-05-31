Child of the Week: Skylar

Twelve-and-a-half-year-old artist Skylar uses most of her spending money on high-quality sketchbooks so she can draw animals. Not just any flimsy drawing paper will do, so she was excited to recently qualify for a discount at a nearby fine arts store.

Skylar will attend seventh grade in Prescott Valley as her grandparents just sold their townhome and the three of them will be moving to a larger place within that town’s limits. She has lived with them since she was 5, and has little contact with her parents. Her grandmother would like a Big Sister for Skylar who can be more active than her own health allows.

An outdoor person when she isn’t sketching or writing (she’s in the school’s Writer’s Club), Skylar would love to hike and bike with a Big Sister. She’d also be happy to just “go somewhere to chill out and draw together” – perhaps at a café where she could sip her new favorite beverage, green tea.

Skylar is interested in animals and loves pets. Cats of all kinds hold a special place in her heart. She won first place for a Science Fair research project on jaguars in Arizona.

Skylar’s grandma says she is a responsible young lady and “a good helper” around the house. But she needs someone with whom she can do more exploring and expand her horizons.

If this sounds like you, you might be the perfect Big Sister for Skylar or another inquisitive young lady. An additional way to support Littles is by contributing a tax credit eligible donation. Call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org to expand your own horizons.