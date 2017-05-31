Council approves start of library roof remediation

While the first time the Town of Prescott Valley put out a bid to replace the existing roof of the Prescott Valley Public Library, there weren’t any bidders, said Interim Capital Projects Coordinator Bill Osborne.

However, that was a good thing, he said.

“We re-thought the program and we’re starting out this portion of the project by putting a membrane on the library portion of the roof,” Osborne said. “We’ve had it colored so that it will simulate the existing metal roof that is on there right now.”

Osborne’s comments came during the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Thursday, May 25, where a budget transfer and awarding of a construction contract to GCON Inc. in the amount of up to $974,000 for the roof remediation project was up for discussion.

Once the contract is approved, work could start and the first phase of replacement with the membrane before monsoon season starts could begin, which would give a real test of whether or not the building remains dry, Osborne said, noting that after the monsoons, the second phase of working on the final product for the roof would begin. One thing that’s being worked on is formulating some of the material that’s being taken off the roof and putting it around the perimeter of the building so that from the ground looking up, it’ll look the same as it does now, he said.

There is an existing membrane under the roof panels right now, but it has been compromised and will need to be taken off, Osborne said.

“It’s a good solid membrane that we don’t have to doctor up because we have pipes and nails and screws running through it,” he said. “It expands with the building, it has the flexibility. So I think overall, you get something that is made for being on the roof of this and really works better than trying to put something else on top of that.”

The membrane has been used in the industry for about 50 years, Osborne said, with Councilmember Lora Lee Nye stating that she has a great deal of anxiety about the project, adding that the council has heard the comments about a long lifespan before.

The Prescott Valley Public Library is a very unique building and the design contributed to its problems, Nye said, asking Bob Smith, GCON preconstruction manager, how those problems will be overcome.

Though he’s a builder and not a roof expert, Smith said the contraction and expansion of the current roof has put a lot of pressure on what’s around it considering its large expanse. More will be known as soon as GCON starts tearing it out, but trying to replicate the current roof would be a mistake, he said.

Nye said she’s comforted by Smith’s statement that he’s not an expert.

“We’ve had experts before and that brought us to where we are, so I’m not excited about anybody that’s an expert anymore,” she said, commenting that she believes GCON has built flexibility into its plan, which she’s also comforted by.

“I don’t want anyone coming in here and selling us a bill of goods again. I took it very personally. I still take it very personally and watched what happened up in the children’s library and I don’t want them to ever go through that again,” she said. “So I’m here representing all of that. I want to trust you and you did gain my confidence by not being an expert.”

GCON has a provision in its contract to test the bid completely, Smith said. As such, by the end of June, all the tests for the first phase should be passed, he said, adding that the second phase allows for time to be prudent and find what works best, he said.

The job is just as much emotional as it is constructional, Nye said, thanking Smith for not being scared off.

The council unanimously approved the contract.