Grind Boxing Gym’s 2nd anniversary celebration Saturday in Prescott

Grind Boxing Gym in Prescott will celebrate its second anniversary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, as the gym’s coach and members play host to a meet-and-greet.

Those interested in learning how boxing can help their fitness, health, balance and confidence may visit the gym at 1438 W. Gurley St. for presentations, demonstrations and mingling with some of the sport’s finest.

Coach Jarek Slagowski said he opened the gym to bring the benefits of real boxing training to everyone in the Prescott area. After 40 years of training title champions in Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, and New Jersey, he was ready to offer his expertise through a more relaxed and fun approach.

Slagowski said juniors from age 8 to seniors in their 80s are taking his evening classes, getting fit and having fun.

Grind Boxing Gym members are pitching in for Saturday’s celebration, including Danny Hilton, Mixed Martial Arts’ (MMA) 155-pound titlist. Hilton will demonstrate both boxing and kickboxing workout drills with competition-level members to show how he prepares for a fight.

For more information, call 928-421-1269.