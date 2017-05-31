HUSD board member resigns

After three years on the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board, Paul Leon is retiring, effective on Wednesday, June 14. He’s moving to Colorado, having retired after working part time for Mayer School District.

Leon said his move to HUSD Governing Board came after working 15 years in HUSD as a teacher before moving to Mayer School District.

“When I did that I said, ‘I always wanted to run for the school board,” he said. “So I did.”

In his time on the board, Leon said he’s always enjoyed helping the kids and teachers, noting that he worked hard on the new math curriculum the schools are using. The one before wasn’t working and the one they have now is working really well, he said.

There’s also the matter of the money HUSD sends to the county, Leon said, commenting he worked really hard to have the board know exactly where that money is going to and now a lot of it is given back.

Leon’s resignation is a big loss for the district, said HUSD Superintendent Dan Streeter, stating he’s always been invested in his role on the board and his actions have always shown as such.

“He’s done a great job representing the community in that role,” Streeter said, mentioning that in the years he was on the board, Leon was always an advocate for kids and supported staff asking critical questions and seeking out specific information. His viewpoints have always been beneficial to the district, Streeter said.

Leon said he urges whoever replaces him to speak up if they have something to say as well as to always have the kids in mind. “When it’s all said and done, that’s why we’re there,” he said.

Vacancy

Those interested in filling the vacancy should send a letter of interest to Tim Carter at the Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East in Prescott, fax it to him at 928-771-3329 or email him at tim.carter@yavapai.us.

The letter should include information about yourself, including education and work experience, why you would like to be a board member, residence and mailing address and home and work phone numbers. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support.

Eligible candidates are registered voters, citizens of the United States of America, at least 18 years old, possess civil rights and have resided within the school district for one year before taking office. The candidate or their spouse cannot be employed by the district.

Deadline for letters of interest is Monday, June 12, at 5 p.m. and Carter will interview finalists on Tuesday, June 13. The appointment should be announced Friday, June 16, and will be valid through Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

The district is fortunate to have a strong board and the hope is that whoever succeeds Leon not only fits in with the rest of the board but is interested in representing the community, Streeter said.