Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of May 31, 2017

HUSD offers summer food service program

Humboldt Unified School District will open four sites over the summer to offer free breakfast and lunch to children 18 and younger regardless of income. For adults, breakfast is $2 and lunch is $3.

No paperwork or reservations are required.

For more information, call 928-759-5014.

Wildman Phil returns to Prescott Valley Library

Wildman Phil is coming back to the Prescott Valley Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 6, in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s Children’s Area.

Phil will bring his cast of live creatures including spiders, scorpions, lizards, snakes and Stumpy the famous rescue tortoise.

Tickets for the free event are in the Children’s Area and are handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 928-759-3044.

Chamber of Commerce seeks Community Excellence Award nominations

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Community Excellence Recognition Program, recognizing those who have made a significant contribution to Prescott Valley during 2016 and 2017. The awards banquet is on Friday, July 14, and the Chamber of Commerce is soliciting nominations from citizens, businesses, chamber members, clubs and organizations for the awards.

Awards include Student of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Organization of the Year, Community Improvement – Large and Small project, the Norm Pariseau Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year and Prescott Valley Heritage Award.

Nomination forms are available from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 2170 E., Pav Way, Suite 102. Nominators can also call at 928-772-8857.

Mountain Valley Splash has opened

Mountain Valley Splash, 8600 E. Nace Lane, opened on Saturday, May 27, and will stay open through Sunday, July 30.



Open Swim is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. all week long, with Family nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fees are $3 for youth 17 and younger, seniors and aerobics and $4 for adults. Season Passes are $320 for a family of five and $45 for 17 visits of aerobics.

For more information, call 928-775-3165.

Learn proper tree care and installation

Prescott Valley-area homeowners can learn the fundamentals of tree care at the Tree Care Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium.

The class includes the fundamentals of proper tree installation and initial care, growth, development and the benefit of trees for the homeowner and community as well as proper maintenance of surrounding landscape to protect the home from wildfires.

To register for the free workshop, visit www.aztrees.org.

Receive free health care for two days at Prescott Valley Event Center

The Arizona Conference Corporation of Seventh-Day Adventists is once again putting on the Arizona SonShine Healthcare Event all day on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Due to gaps in health care coverage, Arizona Conference and Arizona Sonshine volunteers are reaching out to a broad spectrum of people including the indigent, underserved, homeless and college students. Services are on a first-come, first-served basis.



For more information, call 480-991-6677.

Movies Under the Stars

Join the Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission as they present Movies Under the Stars, a free series of G and PG rated films.

This week is “The Secret Life of Water Mitty,” from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 1

The film stars Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, Shirley MacLaine, Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn and Sean Penn.



Summer Reading Programs begin

Signups for the Children and Teen Summer Reading Programs begin on Thursday, June 1, and continue through July 29.

Register online at www.pvlib.net or in the Children’s Department on the second floor.

For assistance with the Teen program, contact Shelbie Marks at 928-759-3042.

Quilt guild topic: embellishments

The Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Martie Winkleman at its 7 p.m. meeting on Monday, June 5, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive.

Winkleman, a three-time Fairfield Fashion Show Artist, will give a lecture on embellishments. Her work has traveled throughout the United States, Europe and Japan and has been published in various books and magazines.

For more information, call Patsy at 928-925-3845.

Trinity Lutheran Church offers Vacation Bible School

Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley is hosting a Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9.

The theme this year is “Christmas 365” and children ages 4 through fourth grade are welcome to attend. The church is located at 3950 N. Valorie Drive.

For more information, call 928-772-8845.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are five meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

Computer Classes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library.

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

The IONS – Friends of the Library is meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library.

A Town Council Meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

An Open Spaces and Trails Meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

Town seeks people to serve on Arts and Culture Commission

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.