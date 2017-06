The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the new membership of Dewey Classic Cruisers. With award-winning classic cars the Dewey Classic Cruisers are a fun sight around the community at events and parades. Joining in the ribbon cutting fun are DCC members, Councilman Marty Grossman, Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl and the Chamber Ambassadors. For more information, visit deweyclassiccruisers.com.