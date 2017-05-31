Young adult author speaks at library

Prescott Valley Public Library Teen Librarian Shelbie Marks said she’s always wanted to bring an author, but brought up the difficult of being able to do so because of costs, especially if the author lives far away, or finding available authors that have the time to do so.

However, on Tuesday, June 6, New York Times bestselling author Aprilynne Pike is coming to the library for a book talk at 1 p.m. in the library auditorium.

“Aprilynne Pike is a local, she lives in Phoenix,” Marks said, mentioning Pike does residency in Glendale for its library’s writers in residency program. “She’s written quite a few (young adult) books. It worked out really well that she could come.”

Marks said she’s read only one of Pike’s books, saying it was her most recent, “Glitter.” She is familiar with her though as most of the books are on Prescott Valley Public Library’s shelves, she said, adding that from what she’s read, Pike is able to create some interesting fantasy worlds.

Pike’s talk will center on writing young adult stories while you’re still a young adult, Marks said. Getting to see someone who’s out there writing books, especially ones that are selling and you can get at the library, is unique, she said.



“It’s about writing believable teen characters and teenage problems and how you can apply those to your own life as a teenager,” Marks said. “A lot of the teens do write, whether it’s just fan fiction or they’re interested in writing for their career … it’s nice to see an author doing this rather than just a faceless blur creating books.”

The library had a writer’s guild going on for a while as well and hopefully they’ll be interested in coming to see her speak, Marks said. Pike will sign books as well.

Pike’s talk is free and open to anyone. For more information, call 928-759-3038.