Big Bug in Brief

Special events

Casino Night and Buffet is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m., Nov. 4 at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Play Blackjack, Texas Hold-em and other games, including bingo for chips, and if Lady Luck is with you cash in your chips at the prize table.

The Paint & Sip class with Len Whitebear is set for Nov. 14. This month will feature Santa in preparation for the holiday season.

Nov. 15 will be the only day for produce this month, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Sign up starts at 7 am. and the doors close at 9 a.m.

Nov. 17 is the NACOG Fall Festival with a balance class and information on senior care and services available. There will be many people there to answer your questions. If you have questions regarding senior care, this is the place to be to get answers.

Tree Lighting at Cordes Lakes Community Center is scheduled for 5 p.m., Dec. 2. There will be caroling, games, etc. Don’t forget to call the center to get your home registered for the Christmas House Lighting contest: 928-632-9769.

Dec. 9 is the date for the Craft & Gift Fair at the Community Center. The perfect time to get the one-of-a-kind gifts or something unusual for that special someone.

A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Mon/Fri 9A to 4P) for worn U.S. flags that need to be retired properly. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.



Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Rock Painting and Crafts every Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Come learn how to make something new.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for information.