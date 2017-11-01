HUSD Student of the Week: Lyla

Iyla Olivas is a first grader at Granville Elementary. We are so proud to recognize this “lil gecko” and all that she contributes to our community.

Iyla is a hard worker and never gives up. Even when she faces challenges or problems she does her best and has a great attitude. She exemplifies our Gecko Pledge and Character Counts pillars all the time.

She is responsible, respectful, and caring. She always finds ways to be a helper to her teachers and her fellow students.

Iyla is one of a kind and an out-of-this-world role model for our school. Thank you, Iyla!

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.