Lack of assured water supply isn’t stopping Jasper construction

Prescott Valley may sell about $20,000 worth of water to developers, if the Town Council approves a lease agreement with Arizona Eco Development, owners of the Jasper development west of Granville.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, council meeting is consideration of a Type II Water Right Lease Agreement between the town and AED.

Type II Water Rights, Non-Irrigation Grandfathered Groundwater Rights, will provide water for AED’s early construction efforts. Typically, construction water is used for dust control in tasks such as grading and soil compaction.

If approved, the town will withdraw up to 75-acre-feet of water per year from the Prescott AMA Groundwater Basin, John Munderloh, Water Resources manager for Prescott Valley, stated in his memo to council. The Arizona Department of Water Resources oversees the Prescott Active Management Area.

“This right is owned by the town to provide operational flexibility for such things as establishing new service areas, developing wells, and other unusual circumstances,” Munderloh stated.

Developers can buy water from any Type II water right holder.

The company currently is working on completion of a well. ADWR will not permit a well that causes unreasonable harm to existing wells, Munderloh said. Once the well is permitted, it can’t be pumped beyond a certain rate.

By using Type II water rights, he said, the impact on the town’s main water supply (gallons used per capita per day — GCPD) to residents will be reduced. The state stipulates the amount of water the town uses, and Type II water rights for the use of construction water does not count against the GCPD.

Following the one-year lease, AED may continue leasing water, if needed, on a month-to-month basis for another year. The town has the option to purchase that well.

When developers come in, they have to pay all the development impact fees or an equivalent thereof, Munderloh explained.

“Part of development impact is the capacity to provide water to the development. We have an option to take ownership of the well in consideration of development impact requirements. However, if it doesn’t meet our standards, we don’t have to obtain ownership of this,” he said.

If the developer ends up not getting a good capacity of water from the well, the town doesn’t have to buy it. If it’s a good well, the town may want it. Munderloh said he wasn’t aware if AED currently has drilled the well.

Payment rate is based on the November 2007 market value. Munderloh said that rate has not changed.

DWR will not allow more than 75-acre feet of Type II water, so if the developers need additional water toward the end of their project, they can tie into the town’s potable water and they will be charged potable water rates.

They must find a water supply that meets the requirements of ADWR, and obtain the assured water certificate from the state agency, before filing a plat with the town.

Prescott Valley is a non-designated provider.

“It’s not our job to find water for the developer. The council cannot approve the plat plans until the ADWR has gotten the assured water supply certificate. Council doesn’t have the legal authority to approve the plat without it,” Munderloh said.

The ADWR requirement grew out of consumer protection needs, he said. The state requires all developers to show they have at least a 100-year supply of water. Not only that, the newest development can’t impact water supplies of those that came before it, even if those houses haven’t been built yet.

Other items under council consideration are:

• Increasing all development-related transaction fees by 7 percent.

• Approval of final development plan for 5.5-acre Granville Community Center west of Tuscany Way.

• Amending engineer agreement for $39,270 to study traffic at three intersections on Glassford Hill Road.

The Nov. 2 council meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.