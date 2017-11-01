No roundabout at Robert Road, 89A

Members of the Prescott Valley Town Council are adamantly opposed to an alternative plan that would make the Highway 89A and Robert Road intersection into a roundabout.

The highway, said Council Member Mary Mallory, is a place to drive to get to wherever one is going, and not a place where drivers must slow to 20 mph. “It defeats the whole purpose,” she said.

Norm Davis, Public Works director for Prescott Valley, proposed sending a letter from Mayor Harvey Skoog to Chris Bridges, administrator for Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO), stating the concern Prescott Valley has with a recommendation for construction of an interim roundabout.

“Such an interim project will only delay construction of the ‘grade separated’ traffic interchange at Robert Road,” the letter states.

Bridges responded Monday, Oct. 30, saying consideration of a roundabout was “way premature.”

“We’re still in the evaluation process and the roundabout may not be an option. Without having the full evaluations, we do not know what the alternatives are,” he said.

A public hearing on the options, based on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s full, as-yet uncompleted, evaluation report, is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, with a tentative short presentation scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Davis referred to an April 2013 ADOT report that studied the bottleneck at the intersection and the “significant traffic fatalities.” In August 2015, the Arizona Road Safety Assessment Program through ADOT prepared a report on safety concerns.

A current study indicates where growth is happening is along Highway 89A from the airport to Robert Road, Davis said. The report looks at alternatives for improvements at existing interchanges, one of which is Highway 89A and Robert Road.

“One alternative is to put a roundabout instead of the traffic light that’s there now as an interim effort,” Davis said. He brought the matter to the council’s attention because the interim solution, he felt, changes the focus of the future plan for a grade-separated interchange.

“That’s not the right place for a roundabout. I live near there. Let’s do it right the first time,” said council member Marty Grossman. “It’s a waste of money.”

He said the intersection at Viewpoint and Highway 89A is a good example of doing it right.

The council voted 6-0 approving the letter; council member Jodi Rooney recused herself from the discussion and vote.