Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of November 1, 2017

10 local authors appear Saturday

Giving short readings and selling their books, 10 local authors will appear from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the first floor Glassford Hill Room of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Come support local talent and see what’s new on the book list. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

VA to host open house Nov. 1

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the Theater, Building 15, on the main campus, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott.

This is an opportunity for attendees to meet clinical staff, outreach specialists and leadership, speak to the staff and learn about the services available for veterans.



VA leadership is also presenting the 50th anniversary commemoration lapel pin to Vietnam-era veterans.



For more information, call 928-717-7587.

Top writer visits Literary Southwest

T. Jefferson Parker, one of America’s most celebrated writers of crime fiction, visits The Literary Southwest at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in the Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room (Bldg. 19, Room 147) on the Prescott campus. An open conversation, audience Q-&-A session, and a book signing follow the reading.

Parker is the author of more than 20 novels, all dealing with crime, life, and death in sunny Southern California. His most recent book, “The Room of White Fire,” was published in August. His first novel, “Laguna Heat,” was written on evenings and weekends while he worked as a newspaper reporter in Orange County. Published in 1985, it was later made into an HBO movie. His novel “Silent Joe” won the Edgar Award for best mystery in 2001, as well as the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for mysteries.



Three years later, “California Girl” won the Edgar again for best mystery, making Parker one of only three authors to ever win more than one Edgar for best novel. In 2008, “Skinhead Central” won Parker his third Edgar, this time for best short story.

He has written six crime novels featuring Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Charlie Hood that deal with dangers along the U.S./Mexico border. Lionsgate has bought the rights to bring Charlie Hood to the big screen. His newest series, featuring private investigator Roland Ford, is set in north San Diego County, not far from where Parker lives.

Literary Southwest programs are presented admission-free and are open to all. The Hassayampa Institute presents The Literary Southwest, which is made possible by Yavapai College and the Yavapai College Foundation, with additional support provided by Peregrine Book Company.

For complete author and series information, visit: www.yc.edu/Literarysw or call 928-776-2295.

Holiday Craft and Bake Sale is Nov. 4

Trinity Lutheran Women’s Ministry Program of Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley is sponsoring its 11th annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

There will be a large group of many types of crafters with their tables of great items for sale and also wonderful homemade baked goods.

Those who come early will be able to purchase a hot homemade cinnamon roll baked fresh with a cup of coffee and enjoy it while you shop. Lunch will also be served — a barbecue sandwich, cole slaw, chips and a drink.

The event will be held in Trinity Hall of God’s World building, 3950 N. Valorie Drive in Prescott Valley.

For more information, call 928-445-8279. All proceeds will go toward various charities and service projects in helping people in this area.

Ice skating season begins Nov. 5

With the cooler temperatures triggering memories of fall and winter activities, the Prescott Valley Event Center has announced ice skating season will begin Sunday, Nov. 5, with the Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department.

The open skate season kicks off with two free skate sessions starting at 2 p.m. Skate rentals fees still apply and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information about fun skate activities throughout the year visit az-prescottvalley.civicplus.com/660/Open-Skate-Schedule. For more information, call 928-775-3165 for daily updates.

Learn about, apply for forest jobs Nov. 4

Prescott National Forest will offer a Forest Service Employment Workshop and Career Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Prescott Fire Center, 2400 Melville Road, Prescott.

Those interested can visit anytime during the workshop to receive guidance on the hiring process and learn about applying for Forest Service jobs through the USAJOBS website. Forest Service program managers will be available during the workshop to answer questions about working for the Forest Service and answer questions.

The U.S. Forest Service is gearing up for another round of temporary hiring. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, the agency will be accepting applications for more than 1,000 temporary spring and summer jobs in New Mexico and Arizona. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology. Visit www.usajobs.gov or call 928-777-5701 or 928-777-5690.

Ramsey’s Smart Money live Nov. 7

Over the last 25 years, millions of lives have been changed through Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. This November, he will be live streaming his Smart Money event to churches and Financial Peace University classes across the country.

The live stream will be presented free from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium.

Dave and Rachel Cruze will take the stage on Nov. 7 in Phoenix, and the event will be streamed in real time. Sign up today to be a part of this amazing event. RSVP to Carol at 928-759-6193.

Highlands Holiday Bazaar set for Nov. 4

Highlands Center for Natural History’s 11th annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 4.

Local artists will have a variety of handmade nature-themed items for sale in time for the holiday season. The event features more than 20 local artisans, a bake sale, hot cider and coffee, children’s play area, face painting, and crafts table. There’s also a free open house for the new botanical garden highlighting the habitats of the Central Arizona Highlands.

Vendors will donate a portion of their proceeds to benefit children’s educational programs at the Highlands Center.

Free admission and parking includes free entry to The James Family Discovery Gardens, the center’s new accessible native plant botanical garden. The center is at 1375 S. Walker Road.

Veterans outreach is Nov. 7

Everyone is invited to attend a veterans outreach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Civic Circle. Free refreshments will be offered by the Library.

It is for anyone — current and future employees, volunteers, veterans, and family members; bring your DD214, resume, photo ID and college transcripts.

What to Expect: You will be able to upload your documents to UA Jobs, and/or the VA Portal for enrollment and benefits. If you need help with your resume or assistance navigating USA Jobs’ website, experts will be available to help.

You will be able to enroll for care at the VA and speak with veteran benefits specialists.

‘State of Health’ topic of Nov. 4 meeting

The League of Women Voters is hosting a meeting to discuss the “State of Health in Yavapai County” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4, at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive in Prescott.

Adrienne Udarbe and her team have been working in Yavapai County for the past 10 months, collecting health data, input from residents via survey or in person, and elected officials – and have published the 2017 Community Health Assessment.



Single-payer health systems are pushing the health care debate decidedly leftward. What is the health in the UK really like? We’ve heard rumors of long waits for elective surgery. How much does universal health care cost compared to what we spend in the USA?

Valerie Burns, League of Women Voters, Prescott, has lived in the United Kingdom and will deliver some facts about the British Health Care. Their system started after World War II, and it’s still around. Why? Bring your questions.

Parent education workshops listed

The Humboldt Unified School District offers the following parent education workshops in November: grandparents raising grandchildren support group (10 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 14); parenting traumatized children (5:30 to 7 p.m., Nov. 2, 9 and 16); parenting the love and logic way (10 to noon, Nov. 6, 13 and 20); and first five years (5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 7, 14 and 21).

RSVP to 928-759-5109 or Kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com. These workshops and classes are brought to you free of charge.

Veteran memories at library Nov. 9

The Prescott Valley Public Library plays host to three veterans as they share their memories of wartime service. Veteran Memories, an Oral History program, takes place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the third floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

This is a free event and will be recorded. Veterans include Peter Van Haren (Army 1967-1969), Sherie Mercier (Army, vice commander American Legion, chaplain at VA), George Thyden (Marine 1950-1972).

For more information, call 928-759-3042.