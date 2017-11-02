Nonprofits in Brief: Doggie Fashion Show fundraiser set for Nov. 12

Doggie Fashion Show fundraiser set for Nov. 12

The staff and volunteers of Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue & Sanctuary would like to invite the public to Circle L’s “Doggie Fashion Show” fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at The Barley Hound Gastropub, 234 S. Cortez St. in Prescott.

Come for fun, and if your well-behaved, social dog would like to strut his stuff and compete for prizes, all the better. First-place prize is $100.

There will be food, a silent auction and raffles to please everyone. The $20 registration fee includes chili (regular or vegan) and a glass of wine, Arizona craft beer or beverage.

All proceeds will benefit the rescue dogs of Circle L Ranch.



Questions? Email lavinskyezra@yahoo.com or visit www.circleL.org.

Information from Circle L Ranch.

Boy Scouts selling holiday wreaths sprays

Boy Scout Troop 7007 is taking orders for holiday Christmas wreaths and sprays from Mickman Brother’s Wreath Company.



These holiday items are real evergreens, very high-quality and smell wonderful for your upcoming holiday season. Items available are wreaths, sprays, candlelit centerpiece or tabletop Christmas tree. Prices range from $15 to $25. All orders help scouts attend summer Boy Scout camp.

Order today and items will be in the first week of December. Support local scouts! Call 928-899-4346 to place an order.

Information from Boy Scout Troop 7007.

Trinity craft, bake sale is Nov. 4

Trinity Lutheran Women’s Ministry Program of Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley is sponsoring its 11th Annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

There will be a large group of many types of crafters with their tables of great items for sale and also wonderful homemade baked goods.

Those who come early will be able to purchase a hot homemade cinnamon roll baked fresh with a cup of coffee and enjoy it while you shop. Lunch will also be served — a barbecue sandwich, cole slaw, chips and a drink.

The event will be held in Trinity Hall of God’s World building at 3950 N. Valorie Drive in Prescott Valley.

For more information, call Chairperson Arlene at 928-445-8279. All proceeds will go toward various charities and service projects in helping people in this area.

Information from Trinity Lutheran Women’s Ministry.

Highlands Holiday Bazaar set for Nov. 4

Highlands Center for Natural History’s 11th annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 4.

Local artists will have a variety of handmade nature-themed items for sale in time for the holiday season. The event features more than 20 local artisans, a bake sale, hot cider and coffee, children’s play area, face painting, and crafts table. Kids will be able to create their own work of art to take home.

There’s also a free open house for the new botanical garden highlighting the habitats of the Central Arizona Highlands.

Vendors will donate a portion of their proceeds to benefit children’s educational programs at the Highlands Center.

Free admission and parking includes free entry to The James Family Discovery Gardens, the center’s new accessible native plant botanical garden.

Highlands Center for Natural History is located at 1375 S. Walker Road.

Information from Highlands Center for Natural History.

Annual USO-style fundraising event for CASA Senior Center is Nov. 10

CASA Senior Center plans a USO-style salute to American military heroes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

CASA Senior Center is located at 9360 E. Manzanita Circle in Prescott Valley.

The evening will include hors d’oeuvres by Glassford Place and entertainment by the Fabulous Chuck Brown.

There also will be a silent auction.

Tickets are only $10. Reserve one today at 928-772-3337 or get a ticket at the door.



Information from CASA Senior Center.