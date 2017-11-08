D-H ready to decide on new town manager

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council set aside two evenings in October to discuss applications of five potential candidates for town manager, with the second meeting scheduled to approve one of the five.

Instead, council gave no direction to Lee Elliot, interim town manager, and as of Nov. 6 has no agenda item relating to appointment currently scheduled, stated Mayor Terry Nolan. A contract has been forwarded to one of the applicants and when it is returned, the council will consider approval.

Council members met in executive session Oct. 24 and 25 where applicants, as well as salary and other considerations, are usually discussed. Following reconvening into open session, the mayor and council had no instructions or directions for the town manager or town clerk, said Julie Gibson, town clerk.

“We are taking it day by day, hour by hour,” she said, advising residents and the public to keep an eye on the town website for future meetings and agendas.

Council narrowed applicants to six finalists; however, John Cassella has withdrawn his application, leaving William Lawrence, Richard Marsh Jr., John Schempf, Michael Seibert and Thomas Wilson.

Information submitted by applicants regarding previous employment follows for each:

• William Lawrence has been working as town manager for the Town of Warren, Maine, since June 2016. Prior to that, he spent a year as town manager for Howland, Maine; a year with White Springs, Florida; three years as police chief/town manager for Lincoln, Maine; and 15 years in law enforcement.

• Richard Marsh Jr., worked most recently as city manager for Bisbee for one year; city manager of Inkster, Michigan, for 2.5 years; three months as city manager in Bangor, Michigan; two years as municipal administrator for Pontiac, Michigan; 1.5 years as a consultant with community and economic development in Benton Harbor, Michigan; 1.5 years as city manager in Benton Harbor; two years assistant city manager, operations, in Jackson, Michigan; and community, economic, mortgage positions in Michigan and Phoenix for 16 years.

• John Schempf was city manager for Colfax, California, for nearly two years; town manager for Clifton, Arizona, for nearly two years; three years as town manager for South Berwick, Maine; two years as general manager for Los Osos, California; interim municipal manager for 1.5 years in Rockingham/Bellows Falls, Vermont; one year as business owner of municipal management firm; town administrator in Windsor, Vermont, for 5.5 years; seven years as owner of auto transport company; 13 years with the U.S. Coast Guard.

• Michael Seibert has worked nearly two years as general manager of Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe; management consultant work for past six years; three years as CFO for Fort Mojave Indian Tribe in Needles, California; and 16 years as consultant, controller or manager for health care, medical equipment, technology companies.

• Thomas Wilson has worked as assistant city manager in Palm Springs, California, for eight years; 4.5 years as city manager for Milpitas, California; seven years as city manager for Oceanside, California; two years as city manager for Tucson, deputy manager for a year prior; two years as city attorney for Scottsdale; 15 years as deputy or assistant city attorney for Tucson.

Council met Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Town Hall, 2735 S. Highway 69, Suite 12, Humboldt. Visit the town website, dhaz.gov, for posting of special meetings and agendas.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.