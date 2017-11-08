Engineers collect samples along Prescott East Highway

Residents and travelers who drive Prescott East Highway may have noticed surveyors, trucks and equipment up and down the street off Highway 69 for several weeks. This past week, a tall drill made its way north to south, stopping to bore into the edge of the roadway.

Roger McCormick, assistant public works director for Yavapai County, said engineers are drilling through the pavement to collect information on how thick the pavement is, its condition, the base underneath, and the subgrade to see what kind of soil characteristics the area has.

The county has no immediate plans for roadwork; it is completing some early engineering work to determine the condition of the street in order to plan future projects, if needed.

According to the design engineer, workers took 15 sample bores from a stretch of Prescott East Highway from Copper Hill to Sunset Lane, all within the county boundary. Heading north of Sunset, ownership of the road gets “kind of interesting,” McCormick said.

“The county includes the northbound lane that goes up to Antelope by Granville. But the southbound lane coming out of Granville is owned by the Town of Prescott Valley to Sunset. It’s a mix out there,” he said.

If work is necessary along the full length, he said the county and the town would work together. For now, the county is looking just at the road in both directions south of Sunset.

“There are no plans at this time. We’re just trying to find out how to keep the road in good condition,” McCormick said.

The geo-tech engineer will look at the borings and develop a report that summarizes the data, which the county will use to determine what, if anything, happens next.