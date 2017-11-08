Hensley Employee Foundation gives $5K to help replenish Goodwin Fire costs

Hensley Employee Foundation is turning over its earnings, $3,600, from the 2017 Frontier Days Whiskey Row Boot Race registration fees to this year’s charity recipient, Salvation Army. Employees also voluntarily deduct money from their paychecks, which raised the amount to $5,000.

“This year we wanted to help replenish the Salvation Army for the shelters they opened this past summer,” Liv Nilsen, graphic designer for Hensley and Foundation coordinator, said referring to the assistance given to residents impacted by the Goodwin Fire in June and July.

In addition to highlighting Hensley’s efforts at giving back to the local community, Nilsen said she also wants people to be aware of the “fabulous job” the Salvation Army does with all its programs.

For the past 35 years, Hensley Foundation uses the money from registration fees ($10 and an event T-shirt) to provide funding for different nonprofit organizations. Every cent goes back to local entities, Nilsen said, with no strings attached.

“We want to hand that check straight to the person or organization and tell them, ‘However you need to use that money, it’s yours,’” she said.

In the case of Salvation Army, Nilsen said she was surprised at everything the organization does, in addition to the emergency shelters. It provides food and shelter for homeless families, afterschool programs with homework help, scholarships to summer camps, and angel trees for families in need during the holidays. Bell ringers and the Salvation Army Thrift Store also raise money for these programs.

The Boot Race actually costs more to put on than the Foundation receives.

“We don’t make money on this. Hensley absorbs about $5,000 in costs,” Nilsen said, adding that the Employee Foundation has generously given to many organizations in the Quad Cities.

“It’s not Hensley out there making money. It’s Hensley people out there helping the community.”

In the past, recipients of the Employee Foundation’s contributions include Yavapai County Food Bank, Yavapai Exceptional Industries, C.A.S.A. Senior Center, T.I.P.S. Trauma Intervention Program, Arizona Children’s Burn Camp, Chino Valley Food Bank, Sedona Area Food Coalition, Prescott Food Bank, Coalition for Compassion and Justice (Formerly Catholic Charities), Neighbor to Neighbor, and the Dress-A-Child Program.

For more information, call Liv Nilsen at 928-445-4032, ext. 4009.