PV Performing Arts & Children Theater

Photo by Max Efrein.

  • Originally Published: November 8, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • Clyde Neville, collared shirt, celebrated the ground breaking of the Prescott Valley Performing Arts and Children’s Theater with friends, family, colleagues and Town of Prescott Valley officials on Saturday, Nov. 4. Neville first envisioned the building of a community theater in Prescott Valley about 15 years ago.

