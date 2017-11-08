Student of the Week: Jonathan

The Humboldt Unified School District Student of the Week is Humboldt Elementary fifth-grader Jonathan Tso from Mrs. Etcheverry’s class.

The students were introduced to a classroom economy unit from the second week of school that involves the students applying for classroom jobs, earning pay, paying rent for desks, buying supplies or snacks from the Coffee Shop/Snack Shack. To buy a desk requires extreme commitment, sacrifice and business like wisdom in which Jonathan displayed from week one. As far as I know, Jonathan is the only student who was able to purchase his desk instead of renting it for the year and he did this within the first month of school.

Jonathan is a shining example to the other students about how to plan, make goals and commit to accomplishing whatever they set their minds to!

Jonathan is a delight to have in class and is a very responsible young man in our school. He also played on this year’s Humboldt Elementary Panda flag football team, which won the championship game for second year in a row. He also plays basketball for Humboldt Elementary and plays golf nearly every day!

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.