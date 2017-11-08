Students compete in horse evaluation competition

Four students from the Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center charter school placed seventh at the FFA National Horse Evaluation competition Oct. 27, in Indianapolis, Indiana, part of the 90th FFA National Convention.

The four-person team advanced to the national contest after winning first place in the state contest in March when the team triumphed over 40 teams from all over Arizona. At the national competition, 45 states were represented, and more than 67,000 FFA members attended the convention.

Team members included Weslee Green, Rebecca Myers, Danielle Stephenson and Kate Koehl. Agriculture education instructor and coach Monty Soto credits their success to the team’s diversity.

“This group of young ladies are very hard-working individuals who come from a variety of backgrounds. Each one of them have a special talent,” he said.

The contest consisted of judging in eight classes of horses: reining, ranch pleasure, performance mares, and halter Morgans. The teams also had to memorize and deliver a short list of reasons to judges why they placed the class of horses in their respective order. The contest included equipment and feed identification, and team activity describing proper care for mares in foal.

The AAEC team received a plaque for their efforts. Students also received individual awards based upon their overall points received during the FFA competition. Gold Medal recipients are Weslee Green and Danielle Stephenson. Silver Medal recipients are Rebecca Myers and Kate Koehl.

AAEC, Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center is located at 7500 E. Civic Circle and will hold an Open House on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.