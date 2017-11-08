Viewpoint subdivision looking to build to northern boundary

Bill Ball, owner/developer of the Viewpoint master planned community, is expanding his 21-year-old project with plans to develop the final 150 acres at the north end of the subdivision north of Highway 89A.

To explain the required request for a zoning map change from the Town of Prescott Valley and how the infrastructure and improvements will be financed, he scheduled two meetings, Nov. 4 and Nov. 6.

Resident Michael Hudon attended one of the meetings and is opposed to rezoning from residential single-family homes to multi-family homes. He has concerns over public safety and water assurance issues.

“The residents here at Viewpoint North do not want the irresponsible kind of proposals that will only lead to improper planning and possible fiscal financial woes as it relates to the health and welfare of the residents who built homes and purchased homes for their retirement and or piece of mind — to get away from the downtown living and the troubles of an urban environment,” Hudon wrote in an email to the Tribune Nov. 7.



The Viewpoint subdivision, begun in 1994, established Viewpoint North in 1997. It has taken 21 years to develop to its current boundaries, and included improvements such as paved roads, sidewalks, gutters, streetlights and an on-site water system and central sewer system.

Financing the proposed improvements in the new section will take place in phases as construction moves forward, said Richard Parker, Community Development director for Prescott Valley. The developer wants to embed the required offsite improvements into the entitlements.

“What this means is when somebody rezones in a master plan, he set up terms and conditions for the town’s rezoning of the property. Instead of having to do the offsites all at once — expanding Viewpoint Drive, extending Pronghorn Parkway, building additional water capacity — they want to do that as part of each phase,” Parker explained.

The original development agreement has lapsed, he added, so the town will re-entitle and rezone the property. It will contain the same number of units within the same zoning, but will stipulate that at each phase, the developer is responsible for one or two of the offsite improvements.

“The first meeting is at the far north end so people can see how much more land there is to be developed,” said Ellen Babbitt, homeowners association member. “We’re trying to educate people about ‘Here’s where you live and here’s what the future is.’”

The neighborhood meeting is a requirement of the town and precedes a public hearing that will take place at a later date.

Current homeowners have no obligation or responsibility for the financial assurances of the proposed improvements, for which the developer pays and which is built into the cost of the property and new home.

Infrastructure improvements will include a new well and pump, water storage tank, widening of Viewpoint Drive from Pronghorn Parkway to Parkview Drive, and connection from Parkview Drive east to the Pronghorn community.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources has previously issued a Certificate of Assured Water Supply to the developer.

