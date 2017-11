Mary A. Ellison, 81, born Aug. 30, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, died Nov. 8, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Good Samaritan Society of Prescott Valley, 3380 N. Windsong Drive. Affordable Burial and Cremation, LLC, was entrusted with the final arrangements.