Interfaith council to host ‘Celebration of Thanks’ Nov. 16

A children’s choir sings a medley about giving thanks and how children all over the world say "Thank you" in different languages during the 2015 interfaith Celebration of Thanks event. The 2017 celebration will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. in Prescott. (Courier File Photo)

  • Originally Published: November 13, 2017 5:56 a.m.

    • The Quad City Interfaith Council (QCIC) is hosting its fourth annual community interfaith “Celebration of Thanks” 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. in Prescott.

    All are invited to this free social which will include music, readings and refreshments. Gratitude, friendship and understanding as the hallmarks of this event, and all are welcome.

    Nonperishable food donations will be collected upon entrance, which will go to Prescott Community Cupboard.

    Contact Deacon Kimball Arnold at 928-778-7031 or deaconkimball@gmail.com with any questions.

    Information from Quad City Interfaith Council.

