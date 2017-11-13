Interfaith council to host ‘Celebration of Thanks’ Nov. 16

The Quad City Interfaith Council (QCIC) is hosting its fourth annual community interfaith “Celebration of Thanks” 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. in Prescott.

All are invited to this free social which will include music, readings and refreshments. Gratitude, friendship and understanding as the hallmarks of this event, and all are welcome.

Nonperishable food donations will be collected upon entrance, which will go to Prescott Community Cupboard.

Contact Deacon Kimball Arnold at 928-778-7031 or deaconkimball@gmail.com with any questions.

Information from Quad City Interfaith Council.