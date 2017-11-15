Buy that second turkey on sale, help make a family happy

The goal: donation of 2,500 frozen turkeys, and raising the ladder to 100 feet.

The 15th annual Flying High Turkey Drive takes place between noon and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, in the Fry’s Grocery Store on Glassford Hill Road. Two Fry’s stores in Prescott and one in Cottonwood also participate in this annual event.

The turkeys and other food donations benefit local food banks and help less fortunate people have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

The Prescott Valley Police Department, Chamber of Commerce, National Wildlife Turkey Federation Yavapai Yelpers, Yavapai Broadcasting, Fry’s, and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work together to put on this favorite annual event.

Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl will be perched atop the CAFMA ladder truck. For every five turkeys donated, the bucket on the ladder is raised one foot in the air.

For some Prescott Valley families, buying an extra turkey to help another family in need is a tradition. This year, the goal is to receive donations of 2,500 turkeys from all Fry’s stores. Donations of other food items such as potatoes and stuffing mix are accepted.