Cordes residents celebrate Veterans Day

Veteran’s Day isn’t always a holiday to local veterans and neighborhood volunteers, who came out early to raise the flags on Cordes Lakes Avenue of Flags. This is always followed by a prayer from Chaplain Glenn Hogg, and the Pledge of Allegiance voiced with feeling from those present.

That was the start of the day, as three members went to McDonald’s to pass out stars to the veterans passing through our area. Stars are saved from worn flags and encased in a plastic envelope with a poem of their history. Most of the veterans who receive these stars carefully place it in their billfold, as it becomes a cherished reminder of their service to their country while being small enough to be carried with them.

As usual, when two vets get together, there is much conversation and a great exchange of information, such as when they served and where they served. There were many younger people stopping to talk about their dad or granddad who had been in the military. Thanks to McDonald’s in Cordes Junction for providing the table for Post 122 to do this for veterans.