Corridor in Brief

Cordes Lakes News Briefs:

Nov. 17 is the NACOG Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to noon, with a balance class and information on senior care and services available. There will be many people there to answer your questions. If you have questions regarding senior care, this is the place to be to get answers.

Harry Potter Activities at the Cordes Lakes Library will be held on Fridays in November and into December. Make magic wands, Nimbus brooms for Quidditch and Sorting hat to distinguish Hufflepuffs from Gryffindors. Come have fun and learn more about Harry Potter.

The Prescott Valley Paint & Sip class will be held at Beads to You at 8516 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley. Mandela is the subject of this class.

Meals on Wheels annual Pie/Dessert Auction will be held Wednesday, Nov. 22, immediately following the 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Dinner of turkey and all the trimmings. No need to bake for Thanksgiving. The pie auction has a wide variety of pies and special desserts ready to take home.

Tree Lighting at Cordes Lakes Community Center will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. There will be caroling, games, etc. Don’t forget to call the center to get your home registered for the Christmas House Lighting contest. 928-632-9769.

Dec. 4 will be the date for NEW HOURS at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Monday through Thursday is from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday/Saturday opens from 9 am. to 4 p.m. Many new activities are planned so watch for coming library events.

Dec. 9 is the date for the Craft & Gift Fair at the Community Center. The perfect time to get the one-of-a-kind gifts or something unusual for that special someone.

Cookies with Santa will be held at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, starting at 4 p.m. with the Electric Parade following.

Meals on Wheels Cookie Party will be Sunday, Dec. 17 at Bensch Ranch Club House on Highway 69.

U.S. Flag retirement. A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Rock Painting and Crafts every Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Come learn how to make something new.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at members’ homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center.