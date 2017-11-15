Energy savings = more money for other necessities

The Humboldt Unified School District governing board approved an agreement with an energy conservation company that will guarantee the district will save money in energy costs.

The contract with Midstate Energy calls for guaranteed coverage of costs if the project fails to reduce energy bills. Board members unanimously approved the contract at its special meeting on Nov. 1.

Determining whether the plan will work and what it will entail in improvements on each campus took nine months.

“We conducted both preliminary and investment grade audits of HUSD energy usage. From these audits, recommendations for upgrades to energy systems were made that would result in reduced energy use and cost savings,” said James Bogner, HUSD assistant superintendent. “In order to fund these upgrades and resulting energy savings, we are going into a lease purchase agreement.”

The district won’t begin to make payments for 18 months, when the cost savings resulting from reduced energy usage will be used to pay the monthly lease bills.

Midstate Energy presented a final audit to the board Sept. 26, which indicated $5,400,900 needed in energy conservation measures. Midstate Energy guarantees a fixed amount of savings will be gained. If the project fails to reduce costs as guaranteed, Midstate will pay the difference.

Some energy-saving devices installed during the project may qualify for rebates, which go directly to the district and are not included in the guaranteed savings.

What the audit found was a utility cost — electric, water and gas — of $1.80 per square foot or $249 per student, using 2015-16 costs and enrollment of 5,532. The goal is to bring costs down to $1.10-$1.20 per square foot and $150-$175 per student.

Midstate Energy will conduct lighting upgrades at all sites, which are guaranteed for 10 years; 108 HV/AC unit replacements to Lake Valley Elementary, Liberty Traditional, Humboldt Elementary and Bradshaw Mountain Middle schools; replace existing urinals, faucets, toilets with low-flow fixtures at all sites; and install control upgrades at Coyote Springs, Lake Valley, Liberty Traditional, Mountain View and Granville schools.

The project has a projected gross savings of $7,719,923, leaving a positive net savings of $1,161,903 over 10 years. Construction will take six to nine months, and work will take place after school hours and during school breaks.

Rebates through Arizona Public Service cannot be guaranteed, but the Corporation Commission currently is reviewing rebates and schools are on a guaranteed list, said Ben Madsen, Midstate representative. Expected receipt of rebate funds are 90-120 days after completion.

Prescott Unified School District received $428,000 in rebates through the same energy conservation project with Midstate Energy.

In 2006, voters approved a $41 million bond for HUSD, some of which went into similar cost-saving projects such as replacing 1989 T-12 lights with T-8 lights at all school sites, gyms replaced mercury lights with T-5 lights, upgrades in air conditioning and heating units at several schools. Also paid for with bond money was the installation of metered faucets with automatic shut-off features, new commodes in the girls’ restrooms and new waterless urinals in boys’ restrooms.

Bogner said low-flow water use commodes and waterless urinals will not be replaced.

The district also installed solar panels on its covered parking at each school, which resulted in savings from APS.