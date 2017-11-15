Gala of The Royal Horses in Prescott Valley Nov. 18

The Gala of The Royal Horses will be at Prescott Valley Event Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, René Gasser has recreated a show for this tour, only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favored for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures, according to a news release.

For the last 12 years Gasser, a riding master, has been touring both in Australia and abroad with his various productions, which include “Lipizzaner’s With the Stars,” “Equestra” and “The Horseman from Snowy River.” He is now excited to bring to audiences in North America his production of Gala of The Royal Horses.

Gala of The Royal Horses will include performances that feature the Lipizzaner Stallions, the Spanish Andalusian, Friesian, and the majestic Arabian breeds, as well as the recently added Quarter Horse. The event is dedicated to showing off the amazing beauty and maneuvers these horses are capable of including the stunning maneuvers once used on the battlefield now known as “The Airs Above the Ground,” The “Art of Garrocha” as well as “Roman Riding” — see Gigi Gasser standing atop a pair of horses, with one foot on each horse!

Tickets to the event, at Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley, on Saturday, are available at the Event Center Box Office and all Ticketmaster locations, online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Call 800-745-3000.

For more information, visit www.galaoftheroyalhorses.com.