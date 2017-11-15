Handcrafted holiday items, quilts for sale Nov. 17-18

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild has prepared for months for its annual Holiday Boutique. The proceeds from this fundraiser benefit local charity organizations.

Stop by Stepping Stones (the space between the Administration offices and Step One Coffee House) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18. Stepping Stones is located at 6719 E. 2nd Street.

The boutique offers handcrafted items perfect for holiday gifts. The raffle quilt drawing takes place Saturday, Nov. 18, around 3:30 p.m. The winner need not be present. Refreshments are provided by the Guild members.

Organizations helped by LVQG include Pediatrics at Yavapai Regional Medical Center – East campus, Arizona Children’s Association, Be a Santa to a Senior program through Home Instead, Arizona Crisis Team (formerly Trauma Intervention Program), Yavapai Food Bank, and Stepping Stones.