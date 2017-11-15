One Man's Rant: A teacher’s reach

Think of a person who played a pivotal role in your formative years — other than a member of your immediate family. One person that consistently comes to mind for me was a 1964 Principles of Democracy teacher/coach I had at Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio.

Rather than pushing dates and names, Mr. Norris Van Noy taught the small print behind the headlines of history. Rather than just memorize the dates that Joseph Stalin banished Leon Trotsky from the Russian Politburo (1926), from the Communist Party (1927) and from the Soviet Union (1929), he introduced us to the two men involved in the struggle for power. He explained why they did what they did — all the way up to and including Trotsky’s assassination in Mexico City in 1940.

Mr. Van Noy breathed life into history, lifting characters and circumstances off the textbook page and into a meaningful context for his 17-year-old students.

But his teaching skills weren’t the only gift he offered us. I was impressed by the fact that while other male teachers wore white shirts with their ties in the classroom, Mr. Van Noy wore pastel-colored shirts. I didn’t know a man could do that in the mid-1960s! Even though I’ve never been a fashionista myself, I appreciated that he stood apart in that subtle way.

Another impressive characteristic was his physical strength. As a football coach, he loved to challenge us young he-men-to-be with power tests. He’d hold a basketball in his hands so securely, none of us could knock it to the floor. This may seem a silly demonstration of testosterone, but in my mind, it helped establish that this man should be listened to, whether he spoke of history lessons or life lessons. I guess especially as a young man, I equated controlled physical strength with moral strength. I’m not sure how I connected the two qualities, but hey, I was only 17 at the time.

He would demonstrate his quirky sense of humor with riddles. One day, he asked us if we knew who William Fold was. Of course, we didn’t. He explained that we were well acquainted with William Fold, but provided no further clues. At last, he revealed that William Fold was — the bill fold that most of us guys carried where ever we went. Another mindless exercise — or an important lesson that we should examine a question from more than one perspective?

Some 20 years after graduating from high school, I wrote a letter to Mr. Van Noy. I wanted him to know how important he had been to me as a teacher and even as an example of positive masculinity. He wrote back expressing gratitude for being remembered and said he was writing a book, a novel about a high school teacher.

My second letter was answered by his wife who, sadly, informed me that he had passed away without finishing the book and, I suspect, without finishing many things in the life that he had planned.

It strikes me that teachers occupy a unique position in life. I’ve mentioned to my wife that, as a former elementary school teacher, some of her students will remember her for the rest of their lives for the loving contributions she made to their early development.

Mr. Van Noy had, as far as I knew, an ordinary life. He didn’t invent anything or save the world from a destructive disease. But now that I think about it, maybe being remembered and respected by a student more than 50 years beyond the classroom is something extraordinary. My life should be so extraordinary.

