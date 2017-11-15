People & Places: Favorite author, favorite book?

Most librarians and library staff are prolific readers — that’s why they work in establishments like the Prescott Valley Public Library. Library Manager Casey Van Haren is no exception.

This makes her, if not an authority, at least knowledgeable about classic and current books in print. Readers can take advantage of her and other librarians’ expertise by getting recommendations for new reads based on their own favorite books and authors.

Patrons may visit the website, (pvaz.net, Library link) and click on “Adult” under “Explore” and then “Reader’s Advisory.” Here you fill out a form that asks for names of several authors or books you enjoy and why, along with your name and email.

Van Haren and the other five adult librarians and assistant librarians all receive the email, and sometimes one person will respond, sometimes they put their heads together to come up with an appropriate list of suggestions.

They also use Goodreads, Novel Lists, and Read Alike to find more suggestions, especially if they are not familiar with some of the books the patron has read. Another site Van Haren uses when book groups ask for help is the New York Times bestseller list.

A recent example came in from a reader whose favorite authors include John Irving and Barbara Kingsolver, and favorite genre is historical novels. The reader appreciates “Irving’s writing skills and luscious sentences, Kingsolver’s topics and storytelling abilities, historical novels because I always learn something.”

This patron recently read “The Orphan Master’s Son,” “The Paris Wife” and “Big Little Lies.”

Based on this information, Van Haren’s suggestions were:

• “The Lost Letter” by Jillian Cantor

• “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly

• “The Japanese Lover” by Isabel Allende

• “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter

And, of course, the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon. “It is a love story, but has much more to it, including time travel, political intrigue, and just an amazing story line,” Van Haren said in her email response. She finds Gabaldon’s writing “beautiful, descriptive, and her books include romance, battles and intrigue — something for everyone.”

Some genres, such as Westerns, she’s not as familiar with and will refer that request to other staff. Sometimes the recommended books are “hit or miss,” but no one has come in saying none of the suggestions worked. She has gotten feedback where a reader has said, “This is the best book I’ve read in my life.”

One patron never read for pleasure prior to his retirement. Van Haren spent 20 minutes with him asking about his interests and favorite TV shows. He liked “CSI,” and appreciated humor. Van Haren suggested Janet Evanovich’s mystery series starring Stephanie Plum, bail bondsman.

“He came back and said he loved ‘One for the Money’ and was laughing out loud,” she said.

Teenagers are less likely to ask for suggestions via email. They will, however, approach Teen Librarian Shelbie Marks in person to ask for ideas. Sometimes she sees them in the stacks and will engage them in conversation.

“A lot of teens recommend books to me — I read a lot of Young Adult books — and they’ll say, ‘I love this book,’ so I’ll give it a shot.”

One reader, she said, reads anything Marks recommends. “I’ll see her reading it, and oh, it gives me joy.”