Police Activity

Daily Activity report, Prescott Valley Police for Nov. 6-12, 2017 (total calls: 32):
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 8400 block of East Pecos Drive
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 4400 block of North Noel Drive
Accident No Injury J/O, 6700 block of North Robert Road
Accident No Injury Blocking, 9400 block of East Whipsaw Lane
Trespass Just Occurred, 6000 block of East Long Look Drive
Domestic Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road
Accident Injury, 5800 block of East Highway 69
Fraud, 1600 block of North Range View Circle
Accident Injury Level 2, 8200 block of East Loos Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 3000 block of North Centre Court
Accident Injury, 3700 block of North Robert Road
Accident No Injury J/O, 28900 block of East Highway 69
Theft Just Occurred, 3300 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Burglary Delayed, 3800 block of North Viewpoint Drive
Accident No Injury J/O, 3700 block of North Robert Road
Criminal Damage Delayed, 3200 block of North Greg Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 9600 block of East Lakeshore Drive
Accident Injury, 4200 block of North La Jolla Drive
Burglary Delayed, 13000 block of East Tijuana Street
Criminal Damage Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road
Theft Delayed, 8700 block of East Long Mesa Drive
Accident Injury, 11700 block of East Highway 69
Theft Just Occurred, 6300 block of East 2nd Street
Fight In Progress, 3400 block of North Tani Road
Burglary Delayed, 6300 block of North Reata Drive
Theft Delayed, 8400 block of East Greg Court
Accident Injury Level 2, 8200 block of East Dana Drive
Accident No Injury J/O, 3000 block of North Windsong Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 5300 block of North Western Boulevard
Criminal Damage Just Occurred, 8000 block of East Loos Drive
Driving Under Influence, 8200 block of East Highway 69
Accident Injury, 7700 block of East Loos Drive
SUBMIT FEEDBACK