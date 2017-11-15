Police Activity

Daily Activity report, Prescott Valley Police for Nov. 6-12, 2017 (total calls: 32):

Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 8400 block of East Pecos Drive

Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 4400 block of North Noel Drive

Accident No Injury J/O, 6700 block of North Robert Road

Accident No Injury Blocking, 9400 block of East Whipsaw Lane

Trespass Just Occurred, 6000 block of East Long Look Drive

Domestic Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road

Accident Injury, 5800 block of East Highway 69

Fraud, 1600 block of North Range View Circle

Accident Injury Level 2, 8200 block of East Loos Drive

Criminal Damage Delayed, 3000 block of North Centre Court

Accident Injury, 3700 block of North Robert Road

Accident No Injury J/O, 28900 block of East Highway 69

Theft Just Occurred, 3300 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Burglary Delayed, 3800 block of North Viewpoint Drive

Accident No Injury J/O, 3700 block of North Robert Road

Criminal Damage Delayed, 3200 block of North Greg Drive

Criminal Damage Delayed, 9600 block of East Lakeshore Drive

Accident Injury, 4200 block of North La Jolla Drive

Burglary Delayed, 13000 block of East Tijuana Street

Criminal Damage Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road

Theft Delayed, 8700 block of East Long Mesa Drive

Accident Injury, 11700 block of East Highway 69

Theft Just Occurred, 6300 block of East 2nd Street

Fight In Progress, 3400 block of North Tani Road

Burglary Delayed, 6300 block of North Reata Drive

Theft Delayed, 8400 block of East Greg Court

Accident Injury Level 2, 8200 block of East Dana Drive

Accident No Injury J/O, 3000 block of North Windsong Drive

Criminal Damage Delayed, 5300 block of North Western Boulevard

Criminal Damage Just Occurred, 8000 block of East Loos Drive

Driving Under Influence, 8200 block of East Highway 69

Accident Injury, 7700 block of East Loos Drive