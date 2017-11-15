Police Activity

  • Originally Published: November 15, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • Daily Activity report, Prescott Valley Police for Nov. 6-12, 2017 (total calls: 32):

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 8400 block of East Pecos Drive

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 4400 block of North Noel Drive

    Accident No Injury J/O, 6700 block of North Robert Road

    Accident No Injury Blocking, 9400 block of East Whipsaw Lane

    Trespass Just Occurred, 6000 block of East Long Look Drive

    Domestic Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road

    Accident Injury, 5800 block of East Highway 69

    Fraud, 1600 block of North Range View Circle

    Accident Injury Level 2, 8200 block of East Loos Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 3000 block of North Centre Court

    Accident Injury, 3700 block of North Robert Road

    Accident No Injury J/O, 28900 block of East Highway 69

    Theft Just Occurred, 3300 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Burglary Delayed, 3800 block of North Viewpoint Drive

    Accident No Injury J/O, 3700 block of North Robert Road

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 3200 block of North Greg Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 9600 block of East Lakeshore Drive

    Accident Injury, 4200 block of North La Jolla Drive

    Burglary Delayed, 13000 block of East Tijuana Street

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road

    Theft Delayed, 8700 block of East Long Mesa Drive

    Accident Injury, 11700 block of East Highway 69

    Theft Just Occurred, 6300 block of East 2nd Street

    Fight In Progress, 3400 block of North Tani Road

    Burglary Delayed, 6300 block of North Reata Drive

    Theft Delayed, 8400 block of East Greg Court

    Accident Injury Level 2, 8200 block of East Dana Drive

    Accident No Injury J/O, 3000 block of North Windsong Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 5300 block of North Western Boulevard

    Criminal Damage Just Occurred, 8000 block of East Loos Drive

    Driving Under Influence, 8200 block of East Highway 69

    Accident Injury, 7700 block of East Loos Drive

    More like this story




    MOST READ