Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of November 15, 2017

Gun raffle to benefit Police Department

Now is your chance to take a chance on winning an American .45 Pro Compact model 08645 handgun with a $5 ticket, or five for $20. The Prescott Valley Police Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit, is selling tickets to raffle off the gun, with the drawing taking place at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

Ticket buyers must be an Arizona resident 21 or older, and must legally qualify to purchase and own a handgun. The new gun, worth $540, and certificate will be processed through a local gun shop.

Call Kay after 2 p.m. at 928-775-4002 or email pvpolicefundation@gmail.com.

All proceeds benefit the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Information provided by the PV Police Foundation.

Affordable Health Care information available

The Prescott Indivisible grassroots organization will be available in Prescott Valley to answer questions and give out information on the Affordable Health Care Act.

PI’s Human Rights Team will set up tables outside the Prescott Valley Walmart store with information about ACA, including income limits, plan information, and general answers to questions about how to sign up and where to get help if needed.



Volunteers will be available for each day’s peak hours in the morning, at noon and pre-dinner on Friday, Nov. 17; Monday, Nov. 20; Tuesday, Nov. 21; Saturday, Nov. 25; and Friday, Dec. 1.

Those with questions or who want to help with this very important initiative, may contact Suellen Lemay at slemayus@gmail.com.

Information from Prescott Indivisible.

Vendors sought for Christmas Craft Fair

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society is seeking vendors for its Dec. 2 Christmas Craft Fair.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Agua Fria Christian Church, 2880 S. Second St., Humboldt.

Vendor applications are being accepted. A 10-by-10-foot setup costs $30. Call 928-277-5609 or 928-499-9972.

The fair will have Christmas decorations for purchase, as well as a bake sale. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a cost of $6 for a drink, chips and a choice of roast beef or meatball sandwich. Attendees can also enjoy cocoa and cookies and have pictures taken with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Craft Fair at Mingus View Presbyterian Nov. 17-18

Mingus View Presbyterian Church will host a craft fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. The event will feature more than 25 crafters with food and fun for everyone.

The church is at 8340 E. Leigh Drive in Prescott Valley.

Town of Prescott Valley looking for volunteers

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the Town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Building Board of Appeals

This is a volunteer position filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.



The board meets to review and decide appeals of Town building staff decisions. The Town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.

Library Board of Trustees

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications for these positions are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the building board of appeals, library board of trustees and arts and culture commission.

People Who Care volunteer meeting is today

People Who Care’s next volunteer information and orientation meeting will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St.



People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers provide one to one assistance with transportation to health care appointments, grocery shopping, and personal paperwork or with visiting a Neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

Call People Who Care at 928-445-2480 for information or to confirm attendance at the meeting.

Interfaith Council plans ‘Celebration of Thanks’ Thursday

The Quad City Interfaith Council is hosting its fourth annual community interfaith “Celebration of Thanks” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. in Prescott.

All are invited to this free social which will include music, readings and refreshments. Gratitude, friendship and understanding as the hallmarks of this event, and all are welcome. Nonperishable food donations will be collected upon entrance, which will go to Prescott Community Cupboard.

Contact Deacon Kimball Arnold at 928-778-7031 or deaconkimball@gmail.com with any questions.

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program kicks off Nov. 16

Holiday shoppers are invited to support Home Instead Senior Care’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” by visiting a participating location where Be a Santa to a Senior trees will be displayed from Nov. 16 to Dec. 5.

Trees will be decorated with paper ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store or the local Home Instead office with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

Providing gifts and companionship at a time when seniors may need it most, the program is made possible through the generous support of Yavapai and Coconino County businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The local Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with Alta Vista Retirement Living, Las Fuentes Resort Village, YMCA-Prescott, Meals on Wheels-Prescott/Prescott Valley, West Yavapai Guidance Center: Senior Peers, NACOG: Area Agency on Aging, Maggie’s Hospice, Angels Home Care, Hospice of the Pines, Chino Valley Quilters Guild and Judy Pogledich to help with gift collection and distribution.

Be a Santa to a Senior ornaments can be found at the following locations:

• Alta Vista Retirement Living, 916 Canterbury Lane; 928-772-6000

• Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive; 928-445- 9300

• YMCA Prescott, 750 Whipple St.; 928-445-7221

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call Lyndi Peacock at 928-708-9960. Our local Home Instead Office is located at 240 S. Montezuma, Suite 206, Prescott.

Information from Home Instead Senior Care.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Grand Gala set for Nov. 18

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Grand Gala and Live Auction, themed “Under the Big Top,” begins with a reception and silent auction at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center. The ballroom doors open for the live auction at 7 p.m.

The event’s VIP master of ceremonies is Johnathan Lee Iverson, who took his final bow as ringmaster with the Greatest Show on Earth when Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Circus ended its historic run.

The dinner menu includes a variety of appetizers; a main course of beef tenderloin, salmon with bourbon glaze or a vegetarian spaghetti squash with grilled veggies on quinoa and spinach, parmesan cheese and stuffed roasted tomato; and side dishes of Dauphine potatoes, cauliflower steamed in turmeric, stuffed grilled tomato. Cap off the meal with cheesecake with white chocolate ganache, sprinkles and whipped cream.

Stay after the auction for live music by the Wes Williams Band — complete with dancing — from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Gala tickets are $150 or $1,500 for a table of 10. Raffle tickets for a diamond tennis bracelet valued at $4,000 are $25 each or five for $100.

Attendees are encouraged to reserve their Gala tickets early as this event has previously sold out. Call 928-778-5135, ext. 105, or email cmain@azbigs.org.

Prescott Resort and Conference Center is at 1500 Highway 69.

Information from YBBBS.

Christmas tree permits for Prescott forest available starting Saturday

The Prescott National Forest will sell 600 over-the-counter Christmas tree permits starting on Saturday, Nov. 18. Permits will be available at our Bradshaw Ranger and Chino Valley Ranger Districts 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Verde Ranger District Office will start selling permits 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

Permits will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone and can be purchased with cash, check, or credit card. Note that exact cash is preferred as it will keep the lines moving. Customers will be provided a map that shows the designated cutting areas along with additional Christmas tree cutting instructions. The permit will allow the holder to cut a tree within designated cutting areas between the dates of Nov. 18 through Dec. 24.



Rules for Christmas Tree Permits:

• Each Christmas tree permit is $20 and allows permit holders to cut a tree up to 10 feet tall;

• A customer may only purchase one tree permit, which is intended for his or her family;

• Permits are for personal use only;

• Trees must be cut within designated cutting areas; and,

• No refunds on Christmas tree permits.

In addition to the regular Christmas tree permits, up to 150 free Christmas tree permits will be issued Forest wide to fourth-graders that have a valid Every Kid in the Park (EKiP) pass. In order to receive a free Christmas tree permit, the fourth-grader must be present and possess a valid EKiP pass or voucher. To obtain an EKiP pass ahead of time, please go to https://everykidinapark.gov/get-your-pass/ and follow the instructions. Prescott National Forest personnel will NOT be able to issue EKiP passes on Saturday, Nov. 18, so please obtain an EKiP pass ahead of time.



Tree cutters are reminded to be prepared for sudden weather changes and colder conditions when in higher elevations. A fun family outing can become miserable and even dangerous with a quick change of weather for the unprepared. The permits expire at midnight on Dec. 24, however forest officials recommend cutting your tree early in the season before the higher elevations are snow bound. Trees can stay fresh for quite some time if cared for correctly.



For more information, call 928-443-8000.

Christmas tree permits for Kaibab forest go on sale Nov. 16

Kaibab National Forest personnel will sell over-the-counter and through-the-mail Christmas tree tags on a first-come, first-served basis for each of its three ranger districts beginning Nov. 16 and continuing until they are sold out.

The $15 permit will allow the holder to cut a tree of any species that is not more than 10 feet in height within a designated area on the Kaibab National Forest from Nov. 16 through Dec. 24. The tag is only good for a tree on the ranger district from which it was purchased and can’t be used to cut a tree on a different district unless specifically noted. No refunds will be made, even if weather conditions prevent access to cutting areas.

Individuals who purchase tags will be provided with a map showing their designated cutting area along with additional tree-cutting instructions. Ranger district offices are:

• Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center at the intersection of Highways 89 and 67 in Jacob Lake, 430 S. Main St., Fredonia; 928-643-7298.

• Tusayan Ranger District, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Grand Canyon; 928-638-2441.

• Williams Ranger District, 742 S. Clover Rd., Williams; 928-635-5600.

All fourth-graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit, while supplies last, through the Every Kid in a Park initiative. In addition to allowing free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year, a free Christmas tree permit will be issued to every interested fourth-grader with a fourth-grade pass or paper voucher. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Prescott Antique Auto Club collects items for veterans Nov. 18

The Prescott Antique Auto Club is looking to the public for support in collecting nonperishable food items for the Veterans Resource Center. Items donated will benefit the veterans in need, in the Prescott area. The VRC is a nonprofit agency that helps veterans to find housing, jobs, medical assistance, etc.

The Prescott Antique Auto Club would like to lend a hand in VRC’s effort to have some food available for the veterans. Our combined efforts, with the public’s help, will make a difference this Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Prescott Antique Auto Club is having a parts exchange, and a craft show, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 823 Osburn St.

The club is located behind the county building on the rodeo grounds in Prescott. Any and all donations for our veterans will be greatly appreciated.

Community coaches needed for Yavapai reentry project training Nov. 18

Interested in serving as a volunteer guide or mentor for someone reentering the community after serving in prison? If so, the Yavapai Reentry Project is seeking your help as a Community Coach.



Volunteer coaches give these individuals the opportunity for community support, the ability to build healthy relationships and to create hope for their future. Community Coaches receive free training to learn needed skills for working one-on-one in helping provide referrals, emotional support and resources for former inmates.



No experience, prior qualifications or education is needed. All that is needed is the desire to help. The next Community Coach training will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Public Safety Building, 199 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.



Retired psychologist Kay Krizek will conduct the training. Kay has also been a Community Coach for four women.



“Community coaches provide vital support for formerly incarcerated individuals during their first year of reentry. The most important characteristics that a community coach possesses are a listening ear, an open mind and a caring heart,” Krizek said.



To register for the Nov. 18 training, call MatForce at 928-708-0100 or email at matforce@cableone.net. For more information, visit YavapaiReentryProject.net.

Resignation leaves vacancy on Bagdad school board

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Bagdad Unified School District Governing Board.



The opening was created by the resignation of Board Member Christine Briones, who explained her concern about “being unable to dedicate the time needed to be an effective Board Member.” The vacancy exists as of Oct. 16. The dedicated service provided by Briones to the District is greatly appreciated.



All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply. If you are interested in filling the vacancy, send a letter of interest and a resume to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301, Fax 928-771-3329, Email: Tim.carter@yavapai.us. Please include information about yourself including education and work experience, why you would like to be a board member, your residence and mailing addresses, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.



To be eligible to hold this seat a person must; be a registered voter, be a citizen of the United States of America, be at least 18 years of age, possess their civil rights, have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and the candidate or their spouse cannot be employed by the school district or work for the district through a third-party contract.

Deadline for receipt of letters of interest is Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. Mr. Carter will interview finalists at the Bagdad School District Office on Monday, Nov. 20. The appointment should be announced by Tuesday, Nov. 21, and the successful candidate sworn in that day. The appointment will be valid until Dec. 31, 2018.

For questions, call Carter at 928-925-6560 or Jenn Nelson at 928-771-3326.

Information from Tim Carter, Yavapai County school superintendent.