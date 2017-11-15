Prescott Valley is looking at 2 expansion projects

Council members will be deciding on which company will construct the expansion of the Prescott Valley Police building at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

A contract amendment in the amount of $27,600, and another $23,500 for materials sampling and testing on the same project, also is up for consideration.

The two-story expansion and remodeling project has a $3.5 million budget for Fiscal Year 2017-18. Caruso Construction, at $2.4 million, was the lowest of five companies that bid the job, which does not include the proposed contract amendment and inspection and materials testing costs.

Council expects to issue the Notice to Proceed on Nov. 24, with completion of the expansion portion by July 2018 and the remodel portion by November.

Relocation of waterline

Council also will look at an agreement for the Highway 69 Waterline Relocation Project that extends 1,500 linear feet on the south side of the highway between Napa Auto Parts and Carpet One east of Lake Valley Road. Granite Basin Engineering, if approved, will provide design and construction administration services for $70,000.

The town has budgeted $200,000 for this project, which will replace the 12-inch existing ACP (asbestos cement pipe) waterline with 12-inch PVC (polymerized vinyl chloride) pipe. ACP water pipe is not hazardous, said PV Town Manager Larry Tarkowski.

“Only when cut and the asbestos becomes airborne are there issues,” he said.





The existing transmission main, placed by previous water company owner Shamrock Water, is inaccessible to workers, sometimes at 25 feet or more underground.

Upgrade for dispatch

The council approved renewal of its agreement with City of Prescott for dispatch services in September. As the Prescott Regional Communications Center is upgrading the Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System, Prescott Valley also will need to upgrade its CAD and RMS software. Its anticipated portion will be $641,618 payable over three years.

Hold bid on B and G Club

The council will decide whether to award the Boys and Girls Club expansion project to low bidder, B’s Contractors, in the amount of $1,399,300.

The expansion includes an additional 10,293 square feet with a gym, restrooms, training room and reception area. The town has provided the land and received a Community Development Block Grant for $645,000, and the Club has raised about $900,000 in donations.

Even though B’s Contractors was the low bid of seven companies, it exceeds the amount available in the town’s budget. B’s Contractors has agreed to hold the bid prices for six months to give the Boys and Girls Club time to raise an additional $199,300. If funds do not materialize, the current design will be shelved and a smaller building will be designed and re-bid.

In other matters, council will hear a presentation by the Chamber of Commerce, and consider:

• Abandoning the condo plat recorded in 2009 for a four-unit structure at 4565 Preston Drive.

• Combining two lots in a different configuration from the original single lot previously divided at Verde Vista Drive.

• Second reading of proposed 7 percent increase in building and development services fees.

The council meeting takes place in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.