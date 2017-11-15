State reaches deal to end rash of disability lawsuits

PHOENIX — A deal between the Attorney General’s Office and a group advocating for the disabled will keep them from filing new lawsuits against Arizona businesses — at least in state court.

But an attorney who was involved in filing those lawsuits says this victory being claimed for businesses is a setback for those who the Arizonans with Disabilities Act is supposed to protect.

The agreement, awaiting approval from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge David Talmante bars Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities from bringing new legal actions charging businesses with violating laws which require businesses to make certain accommodations for the handicapped. The group also will pay $25,000 to the Attorney General’s Office to be used to educate businesses about their obligations under the law as well as help create a fund for firms that don’t have the money to make immediate fixes.

It also means that AID will not appeal a ruling dismissing the more than 1,700 cases that AID had filed.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich, in a prepared statement, called the settlement “a victory for Arizona consumers and small businesses.”

“Arizona is not going to tolerate serial litigants who try to shake down small hardworking businesses by exploiting the disability community,” he said.

But attorney Peter Strojnik, who represented AID in many of the cases, said it is the disabled community that will be the losers. He said the legal agreement, coupled with a change in law approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature, throws new roadblocks in the path of those who depend on the disability law to ensure they have safe access to public facilities, including businesses.

And Strojnik took a verbal swat at Brnovich for saying the legal complaints filed last year were “frivolous” and calling them “copy-and-paste lawsuits” over issues that were “minor and easily fixable.”

“There is no such thing as a technical violation,” Strojnik said. “It’s either a violation or it’s not.”

For example, he said, the law spells out how much of a slope there can be on parking spots reserved for the disabled.