Student of the Week: Aidan Priest

Aidan Priest is one students that we are proud to call a Liberty Traditional Eagle!

She is a respectful and responsible student who always strives for excellence. Aidan is part of our gifted program at LTS where she enjoys an accelerated curriculum.

Aidan’s first love however is reading. She excels as a reader and shares her love for books with other students. As a model classroom citizen, Aidan consistently displays trustworthiness along with care and respect for others.

Her music teacher also shared that, “Aiden is a very enthusiastic and well behaved music student. She loves to participate in every activity and always tries her best. Her love of singing inspires those around her. She is an excellent music student.”

When she is not enjoying a new book, Aidan is writing stories and walking her dog. We are so glad to have her at Liberty. Congratulations!

Information from Humboldt Unified School District.