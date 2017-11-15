Veterans teach flag etiquette

On Thursday, Nov. 9, American Legion Post 122 presented a flag etiquette class to Mayer Elementary and High schools. They were fortunate in using a flag flown in Al Qayyarah, Iraq, for their presentation. The flag had been presented to Post 122 in thanks for their “Something from Home” program.

Ms. Lockridge and Mr. Nardo combined their classes for one presentation and the fifth-grade students were very receptive and attentive. They were shown the flag, informed of the union or standard on the flag (the white stars on the blue background), and given the do’s and don’ts that are common to the flag.

School Resource Officer Donny Oen organized the presentation for the high school students. Adam Chavez was a volunteer for the flag folding portion and did a great job.

The highlight for the veterans doing the presentation (Joe Merkley, Ed Wesolowski and Jack Williamson) was after the class, students came forward to shake their hands and thank them not only for the presentation, but for their service.