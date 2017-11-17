Heartbreaker: Valiant comeback falls short in OT, Roughriders lose in national semifinals

The older guard may have officially passed the baton to the newer guard on a chilly, overcast Friday afternoon at Mountain Valley Park as Yavapai College’s soccer team succumbed to Tyler Junior College of Texas in the NJCAA national semifinals.

In an overtime thriller in Prescott Valley, sophomore forward Mohammed Kamara scored the golden goal in 92nd minute, leading No. 4-seeded and defending national champion Tyler to a 3-2 victory over No. 3-seeded Yavapai.

The West District titlist Roughriders, who have captured a record seven national championships since 1990, lost to an Apaches program that will be gunning for its six national title in the past nine years Saturday against Schoolcraft College (Michigan).

Kamara of Monrovia, Liberia, who leads the nation in goals scored this season with 47, including 14 game-winners, ended the match with two goals.

“The entire game they were pretty solid [defensively], so I was just waiting for my chance,” said Kamara, who has scored three game-winning goals in overtime this season. “The coach told me just to be calm and just work for the moment. I just took my chance. We’re kind of used to winning in overtime now.”

The Roughriders trailed 2-0 midway through the second half before storming back to tie it and force overtime.

“Words can’t explain how I feel for this team,” Yavapai defender Johnny Ramirez said, holding back tears. “They’re like my second family. It’s just unlucky. Tyler was a good team. Give credit to them. They came out and did their best as well. It just wasn’t meant for us. That’s the way soccer is, and life, sometimes. Everybody was great this season.”

Only once since 2009 has Tyler not advanced to the national championship match under head coach Steve Clements.

“You’ve got to give credit to Tyler Junior College – they were defending national champions for a reason,” 29th-year Yavapai coach Mike Pantalione said. “Quality program. Quality players. But we’re right there with them, and all the momentum in the second half was headed in our direction, and we felt it would carry over into overtime. Our players made us very proud. They were an absolute joy to work with.”

Yavapai last played in the national semifinals in 2013, when the squad finished third in Tyler, Texas, home of Apaches.

“We have experience going to the finals,” Tyler right wing Carlton McKenzie said. “We expect this.”

On Friday, Tyler (22-2-2) extended its winning streak to 14 matches. Yavapai (23-3-3) saw its 11-match streak come to an end.

“I’m super proud of this team and the way that it likes to fight,” Yavapai defender Ricardo Nunez-Arellano said. “We never give up until the final second. It was amazing the way we grew as a team. I’m not going to hang my head.”

The Roughriders had not allowed three goals in a match since a 5-0 setback Oct. 5 at Phoenix College, and Friday’s loss was their first at home (15-1-2) this season.

SEMIFINALS RECAP

Tyler stole a piece of Yavapai’s postseason script, scoring first in both the first and second halves to seemingly claim the momentum in the match. The speedy McKenzie tallied in the 29th minute in the box on a breakaway to make it 1-0. The Roughriders had their chances in the opening half, but could not get anything to fall.

Up 1-0 at halftime, the Apaches appeared to take control only 39 seconds into the second half. That’s when Kamara took a ball from left back Marcelo Da Silva Anton and flipped it into the goal from short range with his back to the net and past Yavapai goalkeeper Tyler Trump.

However, the Roughriders, driven on by a lively partisan crowd seated on the amphitheater’s field-length grassy knoll, would rally back with scores in the 59th and 77th minutes to knot it at 2-2 and set up a spectacular finish.

For a brief moment, the sun came out and bathed the field, only to retreat into the clouds once more. Twelve Yavapai soccer alums, 11 from the 1989-90 class and one from the 1991 class, were in the stands cheering them on.

“My thoughts at that point was that God may want Yavapai to win because the sun was peeking through [the clouds], and it was a great thing on their part,” Clements said in his characteristic Southern drawl. “The thing about it is Mike Pantalione and [Yavapai associate coach] Hugh [Bell] – what a great program, what a class operation. Personnel-wise we’re pretty good, and they are so well-coached and so organized. They are very, very good.”

With Pantalione shouting encouragement to his field players and coaxing his bench players to their feet, Yavapai reserve forward Alexander “The Microwave” Guadron ended the shutout on a fabulous 25-yard crossing shot from left to right and into the goal’s top shelf with 31 minutes left.

Trailing 2-1 at that point, the Roughriders continued to grind, pushing nearly their entire back line into Tyler territory in search of the equalizer.

Almost exactly 17 minutes after Guadron scored, Trump booted a free kick from near midfield and into the waiting arms of Tyler keeper Robbie Johnson, who batted down the ball in front of the net.

The only problem for Johnson was that Yavapai freshman attacker Will Baynham had been standing directly in front of him as the ball dropped. Baynham drilled it home for the 2-2 tie.

“We had a little momentum, everything was going our way, and I was just so proud of everyone involved,” Baynham said. “We get to this stage where I think it’s going to be a fairy tale ending, and unfortunately that’s not how it happens. They were the best team we played all season, and I think they will end up being the national champions.”

The first 10-minute overtime ended almost as soon as it began. Just 22 seconds into the period, Kamara capitalized off a Yavapai turnover just past midfield in Roughriders territory. When Yavapai defender Andrew Rivera couldn’t make a play on the ball, Kamara caught up to it and streaked down the right sideline with it untouched. Kamara blistered the ball past Trump, who had no chance at a block.

As Yavapai’s players dropped to their knees in disappointment on the Amphitheater grass, Tyler’s players congratulated Kamara – once again punching their ticket to the title match.

UP NEXT

No. 2-seeded Schoolcraft College is set to face No. 4-seeded Tyler for the NJCAA national championship today at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley. Official start time is set for 3 p.m.

