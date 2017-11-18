Peters leads NAZ Suns over Stars, 114-105

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Northern Arizona forward Alec Peters recorded his second career double-double and powered the Suns to a 114-105 win at the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday night.

Peters finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, earning game-highs with both marks. He achieved a new career-high with his 15 rebounds (11 vs. Iowa on Nov. 9), and is averaging 29.5 points and 9.5 rebounds on the road. Overall this season for Northern Arizona, he is averaging 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

The Suns (3-3) got off to a scorching start, continually showcasing the highest scoring offense in the league (entered tonight scoring 125.0 points per game). They led 38-27 after the first quarter thanks to six three-pointers and a 13-of-19 (.684) overall clip from the field. The Suns never trailed after falling behind 14-11 early, even leading by 17 points in the second quarter.

The Stars (0-6) remain winless, and now have their worst start to a season in team history.

Mike Young, a Two-Way Washington Wizards forward playing for NAZ, got his first start in the purple uniform and tallied 18 points. Anthony Bennett earned 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, five rebounds and three steals, starting his sixth game of the season at center.

The Suns bench was led by Josh Gray, who notched 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, a game-high eight assists and three steals. Shaquille Harrison followed his career-high 27-point night on Thursday with 17 points on 5-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. He had a team-high +18 in the plus-minus category.

Derrick Jones Jr. came off the bench to tally seven points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes.

Naz Mitrou-Long led the Stars with 19 points and five assists, to go with seven rebounds. Jermaine Taylor had 18 points, and Deonte Burton led Salt Lake City’s bench with 14 points.

Northern Arizona finished the game shooting 37-of-73 (.507) from the field, shooting better than 50 percent for the second straight game. They also scored 72 points in the first half, recording 60+ points in a half for the eighth time in 12 chances this season.

NEXT UP

The Suns head back home for one game, taking on the Austin Spurs (5-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. The Stars don’t play until Wednesday, when they’ll take on the Spurs on a second night of a back-to-back set at 7 p.m.

Information from NAZ Suns.