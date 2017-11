Birth Announcements: Week of Nov. 19, 2017

Daphne Dawn Autumn Burt, an 8 lb., 6 oz. girl, was born Sunday, Nov. 12 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brittany Tayon and Donovan Burt of Prescott Valley.

Lila Amelia Grace Carver, an 8 lb., 3 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Andrea Bonkoski and Geoffry Carver of Paulden.

Andrew (A.J.) John Friesen, a 7 lb., 4 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah Hubbard and Cameron Friesen of Chino Valley.

Ellias Alexander Orozco, an 8 lb., 5 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Maria Estrada and Eduardo Orozco of Paulden.