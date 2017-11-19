Spectra takes over operations at PV Event Center

In an effort to generate new event content, partnership revenue and increased attendance, the Town of Prescott Valley’s Event Center Community Facilities District has finalized a multi-year agreement with Spectra by Comcast Spectacor.

As part of the agreement, Spectra will manage and program the facility, execute partnership sales and market the venue and its events. In addition, Spectra will provide operational oversight and help lead planned capital improvement projects.

Spectra began operations Oct. 27.

“Spectra specializes in booking events, executing marketing & sales strategies, and creating operational efficiencies. We look forward to working with them at the event center and are eager for our residents to experience the new events and enhanced customer experience that Spectra will help create,” said Larry Tarkowski, acting as the facilities district manager.

The Prescott Valley Event Center, home to the NBA Gatorade League’s Northern Arizona Suns, is one of many clients in Spectra’s portfolio. Spectra also provides management services for similar venues like the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland, Colorado, the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and the Casper Event Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Spectra is expected to elevate the profile of the facility and help make it an even more vibrant part of Prescott Valley’s Entertainment District.

“Spectra’s expertise encompasses all aspects of the live event business to create an enhanced experience for our customers and guests,” Spectra regional vice president Rick Hontz said. “We are excited to bring our suite of services to the PVEC and look forward to working with Prescott Valley’s ECCFD and the Northern Arizona Suns to drive revenue and increase event activity within the entertainment district.”

Scott Norton, named by Spectra as general manager of the property, said the naming rights to the venue have yet to be determined. The 6,000-seat venue is used for a variety of events throughout the year.

For more information or to contact Norton, email him at scott_norton@comcastspectacor.com, or call 928-458-8784.

The Daily Courier