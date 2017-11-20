Prep Basketball: Bears open season with loss to rival Flagstaff, 76-66

Bradshaw Mountain struggled in the first half against defending Grand Canyon region champion Flagstaff on Monday night, but the Bears showed signs of life in the second half in a 76-66 loss to tipoff the 2017-18 season and region play.

At the Eagles’ War Memorial Gym, the Bears trailed 51-29 at halftime before outscoring Flagstaff 36-25 in the final 16 minutes of regulation.

Four Bradshaw Mountain players scored in double figures, led by Ben Petro’s double-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Parker Bennett followed with 16 points on the strength of a 4 for 4 performance from 3-point range.

Jeff Walker followed with 14 points, and center Travis Lamb finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

Bears coach Matt Simpson said the difference in the game came at the free-throw line, where Bradshaw Mountain converted only 7 of 21 shots, while the Eagles converted 18 of 30.

“We had a huge second half, but we dug ourselves too much of a hole,” Simpson said. “We need to take care of the ball and make our free throws. We had too many turnovers in the first half.”

Last season, Flagstaff swept the Bears, defeating them 55-38 and 66-45. The Eagles were the only Grand Canyon team that qualified for the 4A state tournament. As the No. 9 seed, they lost to No. 8 Buckeye Union, 88-84, in the first round.

“It was a great opportunity for us to learn,” Simpson said of Monday’s contest. “We battled back. We would like to have pulled it out, but we’re positive.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain (0-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) will enjoy a respite for Thanksgiving prior to returning to the hardwood for two games in as many nights on Nov. 27 and 28. The Bears visit 2017 4A state qualifier Cactus Shadows (1-0) in Cave Creek at 7 p.m. on the Nov. 27. They will then play host to Marcos de Niza (0-1), a state quarterfinalist in 2017, for their home opener at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley at 7 p.m. on the Nov. 28.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.