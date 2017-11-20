Winter Preview: Bradshaw boys’ hoops puts disappointing season behind them

After a slow start to the 2016-17 season, the Bradshaw Mountain boys’ basketball team didn’t really recover, compiling a 5-13 overall record in power-point games en route to missing the 4A state playoffs in February.

So, in the offseason, third-year Bears coach Matt Simpson put his players on a weight-training regimen – not only to build their physical strength, but to bolster their mental toughness.

Heading into the 2017-18 season tonight at 7 p.m. at defending Grand Canyon region champion Flagstaff, Bradshaw Mountain hopes that its mindset for becoming stronger and tougher translates to the court. (The region game at Flagstaff was rescheduled so that the Bears could attend the Red Rock Hoops Classic in Sedona in early December.)

“Ever since the end of last year, we had made a commitment as a program to be really weight-room focused,” Simpson said from a home scrimmage last week. “We knew we had a lot of guys coming back, but we just weren’t very mentally tough. That’s what the summer was about. We needed to be mentally ready for tough games, close games where we would be able to be the team on top at the end. Our physicality is better.”

Bears 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior swingman Jevon King-Johnson, who didn’t play football this fall so he could improve as a basketball player, joined his teammates in competing in offseason summer tournaments at Embry-Riddle, Arizona Christian University, Grand Canyon University and at home in Prescott Valley.

“I think we’ll do really good this year,” King-Johnson said. “We’ll do a lot better than last year.”

King-Johnson said he’s known his current teammates since elementary school, first at Granville and later at Acorn Montessori in Prescott Valley, where he played against them.

“I’ve grown up with all of these kids, and we’ve all just come together and we’re learning how to work better together,” King-Johnson added.

As far as a starting lineup goes, the Bears may turn to senior returnee Timmy Young as the point guard, although that hasn’t been determined. Bears senior guard Jeff Walker, beefy center Travis Lamb and power forward Ben Petro should start with King-Johnson. Senior Aaron Massis will see time at shooting guard with Walker.

“We’ll do pretty good on the offensive and defensive sides,” King-Johnson said. “Last year, we were like passive. We didn’t wanna go into somebody and go get the foul and all that stuff. But this year, we’re just trying to win, so we’re doing anything we can.”

Simpson is more focused this winter on feeding his big men the ball in the paint, but he wants them to attack the basket and finish from close range.

“We’ve worked a lot on our post work,” Simpson said. “Those post guys have worked really hard to be more explosive. Not only do they have some size, but they explode at the ball well. They get up there off the floor pretty well. And, so, we need to have a good inside post look, give them a touch. They’re all unselfish sometimes; they need to be more selfish.”

Lamb and Petro can score underneath consistently when given the opportunity.

“We’ve got some stuff to work on,” Lamb said. “But our main focus right now is to get our guards where we want them to be and be able to get the ball down the floor and keep it safe, and run the offense correctly.”

The Bears have installed several set plays and screens for the post players in addition to their transition offense.

“We had some good guards last year who could dish it up, and they were our main scorers,” Lamb said. “That’s been Bradshaw’s offense for years, because we haven’t had much height. But this year, we’ve got a lot of height, so our primary offense is going to be in the paint and stuff like that. It’s a big change for some of the kids who’ve been on varsity for like four years.”

If Bradshaw Mountain continues to work on getting back on defense in transition, the squad should improve this season. The Bears can play both man-to-man and zone.

“One of the things we need to do a better job of is letting the other team know we’re here defensively; we need to get ugly and be real physical,” Simpson said.

As long as the fire’s in their bellies and chemistry develops, Bradshaw Mountain can go nowhere but up.

“I learned a lot last year – I learned how to lose, how to win and how to play on a team,” Lamb said. “This year our goals are to go as far as we can, get the section [region] title. Look out. We’ll be good.”