A statement from Chief Jarrell on his missing gun

As chief of police, I take full responsibility for my negligent actions that resulted in the misplacing of my service weapon. It is an uncomfortable feeling to have lost something as important as a firearm, especially for a person who has dedicated his life to serving and protecting the public.

Immediately upon discovering that the handgun was missing, I reported it to the Town Manager. I filed a police report and investigative leads were, and are, being followed. We had hoped that our investigation would have been successful, however; at this time we are requesting help from the public as we continue our efforts.

My priority now is locating the firearm, and any information that assists in this endeavor would be appreciated. I feel badly over the loss of this service weapon, even more so since I have never experienced this type of incident in my 33-year career. I realize that being the chief of police does not render me immune from making mistakes and I will continue to perform my duties to the high expectations that this community deserves.

Bryan A. Jarrell

Chief of Police, Town of Prescott Valley