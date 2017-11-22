Business in Brief: Gun raffle to benefit police department

Gun raffle to benefit police department

Now is your chance to take a chance on winning an American .45 Pro Compact model 08645 handgun with a $5 ticket, or five for $20. The Prescott Valley Police Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit, is selling tickets to raffle off the gun, with the drawing taking place at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

Ticket buyers must be an Arizona resident, 21 or older, and must legally qualify to purchase and own a handgun. The new gun, worth $540, and certificate will be processed through a local gun shop.

Call Kay after 2 p.m. at 928-775-4002 or email pvpolicefoundation@gmail.com.

All proceeds benefit the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Information provided by the PV Police Foundation.

Christmas Craft and Bake Sale is Dec. 9

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm (Dewey in Prescott Country Club) — turn at Highway 69 and Maverik and follow the signs — for the Christmas Craft and Bake Sale.

The event will include 35-plus vendors with craft and gift items, sewn goods, seasonal items, hats, aprons, goat milk soap products, jewelry, baked goods, wood items, blankets, T-shirts, books, and much more! There will be a 50-50 cash raffle, and chili, hot dogs, and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, call Andrea at 928-775-6866.

Affordable Health Care information available

The Prescott Indivisible grassroots organization will be available in Prescott Valley to answer questions and give out information on the Affordable Health Care Act.

PI’s Human Rights Team will set up tables outside the Prescott Valley Walmart store with information about ACA, including income limits, plan information, and general answers to questions about how to sign up and where to get help if needed.



Volunteers will be available for each day’s peak hours in the morning, at noon and pre-dinner on Friday, Nov. 17; Monday, Nov. 20; Tuesday, Nov. 21; Saturday, Nov. 25; and Friday, Dec. 1.

Those with questions or who want to help with this very important initiative, may contact Suellen Lemay at slemayus@gmail.com.

Information from Prescott Indivisible.

Town looking for volunteers

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the Town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Building Board of Appeals

This is a volunteer position filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.



The board meets to review and decide appeals of Town building staff decisions. The Town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.

Library Board of Trustees

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications for these positions are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the building board of appeals, library board of trustees and arts and culture commission.

Vendors sought for Christmas Craft Fair

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society is seeking vendors for its Dec. 2 Christmas Craft Fair.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Agua Fria Christian Church, 2880 S. Second St., Humboldt.

Vendor applications are being accepted. A 10-by-10-foot setup costs $30. Call 928-277-5609 or 928-499-9972.

The fair will have Christmas decorations for purchase, as well as a bake sale. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a cost of $6 for a drink, chips and a choice of roast beef or meatball sandwich. Attendees can also enjoy cocoa and cookies and have pictures taken with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christmas tree permits available

The Prescott National Forest is selling 600 over-the-counter Christmas tree permits. Permits are available at the Bradshaw Ranger and Chino Valley Ranger Districts, and at the Verde Ranger District Office.

Permits will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone and can be purchased with cash, check, or credit card. Note that exact cash is preferred as it will keep the lines moving. Customers will be provided a map that shows the designated cutting areas along with additional Christmas tree cutting instructions. The permit will allow the holder to cut a tree within designated cutting areas through Dec. 24.



Rules for Christmas Tree Permits:

• Each Christmas tree permit is $20 and allows permit holders to cut a tree up to 10 feet tall;

• A customer may only purchase one tree permit, which is intended for his or her family;

• Permits are for personal use only;

• Trees must be cut within designated cutting areas; and,

• No refunds on Christmas tree permits.

In addition to the regular Christmas tree permits, up to 150 free Christmas tree permits will be issued Forest wide to fourth-graders that have a valid Every Kid in the Park (EKiP) pass. In order to receive a free Christmas tree permit, the fourth-grader must be present and possess a valid EKiP pass or voucher. To obtain an EKiP pass ahead of time, please go to https://everykidinapark.gov/get-your-pass/ and follow the instructions.

Tree cutters are reminded to be prepared for sudden weather changes and colder conditions when in higher elevations. A fun family outing can become miserable and even dangerous with a quick change of weather for the unprepared. The permits expire at midnight on Dec. 24, however forest officials recommend cutting your tree early in the season before the higher elevations are snow bound. Trees can stay fresh for quite some time if cared for correctly.



For more information, call 928-443-8000.

Christmas Gift Faire and Bake Sale is Dec. 2

“Jingle Bells” Christmas Gift Faire and Bake Sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

A great variety of arts and crafts from Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey, Cornville, and Prescott Valley will be available, as well as delicious bake sale items, too.

The Faire will be at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Nearest cross streets: Navajo Drive/Sommer Drive.

Contact Jeannie at 928-772-6760.

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ this year

Holiday shoppers are invited to support Home Instead Senior Care’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” by visiting a participating location where Be a Santa to a Senior trees will be displayed through Dec. 5.

Trees will be decorated with paper ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store or the local Home Instead office with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

Providing gifts and companionship at a time when seniors may need it most, the program is made possible through the generous support of Yavapai and Coconino county businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The local Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with Alta Vista Retirement Living, Las Fuentes Resort Village, YMCA-Prescott, Meals on Wheels-Prescott/Prescott Valley, West Yavapai Guidance Center: Senior Peers, NACOG: Area Agency on Aging, Maggie’s Hospice, Angels Home Care, Hospice of the Pines, Chino Valley Quilters Guild and Judy Pogledich to help with gift collection and distribution.

Be a Santa to a Senior ornaments can be found at the following locations:

• Alta Vista Retirement Living, 916 Canterbury Lane — 928-772-6000

• Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive — 928-445- 9300

• YMCA Prescott, 750 Whipple St. — 928-445-7221

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call Lyndi Peacock at 928-708-9960. The local Home Instead Office is located at 240 S. Montezuma, Suite 206, Prescott.

Information from Home Instead Senior Care.

MatForce Lunch ‘n Learn is Nov. 30

MatForce’s next “Lunch ‘n Learn” session, conducted simultaneously in Prescott and Cottonwood, Thursday, Nov. 30, will explore illicit drug trends in Yavapai County.



The presentation, conducted by Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT) officers in Cottonwood and Prescott, will provide info on legal and illegal drugs that are being abused, including heroin, methamphetamines, LSD and marijuana. They’ll show attendees what illicit drugs look like and the different ways the drugs are used. Participants also will be given the opportunity to ask questions.



The presentation begins at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in the Board of Supervisors Building, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott, and in the Verde Room, Yavapai County Building, 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood.

The presentation is free and open to the public.



For more information, contact MatForce at 928-708-0100 or online at matforce.org.

Information from MatForce.

Bill the Elk gets dressed for the holiday season

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, technical rescue technicians from the Prescott Regional TRT team will be dressing “Bill the Elk,” the bronze statue that sits atop the historic Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center in downtown Prescott, in a big red bow for the holiday season.

In the past, Bill the Elk had been dressed by the city, but since the Elks Theatre was sold to a private performing arts foundation, finding a safe way to apply his bow (and remove it) has been a challenge.

“My wife noticed that Bill wasn’t dressed for the season last year and suggested that my TRT team step in and help,” said Williamson Valley Bagdad Fire District Captain Brett Smith. “It’s a great way to not only train for a technical rescue scenario, but bring back a tradition and holiday cheer to the community.”

Chino American Legion Auxiliary craft, bake sale is Dec. 1-2

The American Legion Auxiliary No. 40 in Chino Valley is proud to present its annual Christmas Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2.

There will be more than 20 vendors to choose from for a great selection. Don’t forget about the delicious homemade baked goods!

The American Legion Auxiliary is located at Highway 89 and Road 3.



Information from American Legion Auxiliary.

Holiday concert slated for Dec. 1

Get your jingle on, and kick off your holidays with music!

A choral concert, Holiday Gift, will be presented at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Faith United Church on Old Chisholm Trail in the Prescott Country Club. A variety of holiday favorites will be sung by talented vocalists.

A $20 donation at the door will include the concert, wine, hot apple cider and heavy appetizers! Please bring a canned good for the food bank or an unwrapped new toy for a child.

Any questions? Call Loretta 533-4256.

Free clothing giveaway set for Dec. 1-2

From 9 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, the First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, will offer a free clothing giveaway. Look for the signs and join us! Everyone welcome.

Leap into the Holidays with ‘Let the Season Begin!’

Don’t let the holidays sneak up on you this year. Instead of being blindsided by store displays and shopping mall muzak, Yavapai College invites families to leap into December with a wave of beautiful songs and glorious voices. “Let the Season Begin!” a full-throated extravaganza of Christmas and seasonal music, heralds the holidays at Yavapai College, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

Let the Season Begin! brings luminaria, dancers, the holidays’ most cherished songs and an army of gorgeous voices together in the decorated splendor of the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. This memorable performance also marks the return of soprano Carmen Cancél to Prescott.

A critically acclaimed opera performer, hailed by Verona’s L’Arena for the “crystalline timbre” of her voice, Cancél wowed audiences as a featured soloist in YCPAC’s production of The Messiah last year. She will lead organist Simon Pick and Yavapai College’s full orchestra and combined choirs on a musical journey through the holidays. From the solemn-and-sacred to glorious anthems to the pop favorites that linger on the radio, Let the Season Begin! covers the entire season in song.

Held the night before Prescott’s 2017 Christmas Parade and Courthouse lighting, Let the Season Begin! allows revelers to jumpstart their holidays with a joyous, celebratory weekend. The production kicks off an entire month of holiday-themed fare. The Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp, a high-energy jazz combo holiday salute, bows on Tuesday, Dec. 5, White Christmas, The Musical, a live-action showbiz saga spun around Irving Berlin’s timeless holiday song, runs Dec. 14-17; and the Bolshoi production of The Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s iconic Christmas ballet, will air via satellite at YCPAC Monday, Dec. 18.

Tickets for Let the Season Begin! are $15 for adults and $10 for youth. For reservations, or more information, please contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free) or visit www.ycpac.com.

Northland Cares community art exhibition is Dec. 1

Northland Cares, Prescott’s HIV Specialty Clinic is hosting a community art show 6 to 9 p.m., Friday Dec. 1, on the third floor of the ‘Tis Gallery (105 S. Cortez Street in Prescott). Original artwork by our supporters in the community will be on display to view and purchase. Sponsored by Clayote Studios in Prescott Valley.

Please join Northland Cares and sponsor, Clayote Studios, in celebrating the art that connects this community. This event will take place at the ‘Tis Art Center and Gallery on Friday, Dec. 1. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will be open until 9 p.m. Artwork by Northland Cares’ supporters will be on display to view and purchase. Light refreshments provided by El Gato Azul will be served throughout the evening.

Training to prevent opioid OD set for Dec. 2

Learn to end overdose deaths by carrying Naloxone/Narcan, a life-saving medication, at a free training open to anyone in the Prescott community.

Prescott Community Overdose Prevention and Emergency Preparedness Training will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A and B.

Attendees will learn how to prevent, recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, including how to use Naloxone/Narcan. People who use or have a history of using opioids, people in recovery, friends and family members, health care professionals, behavioral health and treatment providers are encouraged to attend.

The training is hosted by Sonoran Prevention Works. Free Naloxone kits will be provided.

RSVP to Turiya Coll at tcoll@spwaz.org or 602-435-4233.

Information from Sonoran Prevention Works.

Cash for College awareness night will be Dec. 4

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County partnered with Yavapai College and multiple community groups to present the third annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night. The event will provide opportunities for area students, their families and local educators to learn more about post-secondary scholarships available for both traditional and non-traditional college students.

The 2017 Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the Yavapai College Gymnasium, 1110 E. Sheldon St., Building 2.

Through the Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship system, students are matched with more than 100 scholarships for which they qualify. Application requirements for scholarships that were established specifically for area students will be explained during the events. The Arizona Community Foundation is the largest private provider of scholarships in the state.



Local community groups as well as staff from ACF of Yavapai County will be available to answer questions and share information. This event is free and open to the public. There is no need to register.

Contact Lisa Sahady at 928-583-7815 or LSahady@azfoundation.org for more information regarding the Prescott event.



Founded in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide philanthropy with regional offices serving communities across Arizona. Last year, the Arizona Community Foundation distributed over $55 million to more than 7,500 nonprofit organizations, schools, and faith-based organizations, including over $7.5 million in scholarships and School Tuition Organization funding.

‘The Hot Sardines’ perform Dec. 5

Feeling a little flat for the yearly “fa-la-la-la-las?” Yavapai College Performing Arts Center can help you trade your tired holiday clichés for a fast and catchy adventure with the ambassadors of classic jazz. The Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp, a high-energy hepcat ride through the Yuletide Songbook, guarantees to stoke your holiday spirit at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Yavapai College.

Hailed by The London Times as “simply phenomenal,” and Forbes Magazine as “one of the best jazz bands in New York today,” The Hot Sardines are favorites of the Big Apple jazz scene. Bandleader Evan Palazzo and singer Elizabeth Bourgerol founded The Hot Sardines in 2011 to share their love for the work of jazz titans like Fats Waller, Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald. The band became an underground sensation in Brooklyn, channeling the feel of New Orleans jazz halls and Paris cabarets. Now, with two critically acclaimed albums to their credit, this feisty girl-piano-and-a-horn-section ensemble have found their niche introducing young audiences to classic jazz.

“We found ourselves in the perfect place at the perfect time,” Palazzo says. “As we explored this 100 year-old jazz, we began to look at it as a journey forward; not a look back.”

The Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp brings the band’s brassy energy to The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and a charming chemistry forms between the two. Beyond the clever re-inventions of holiday classics (like White Christmas,) and return of forgotten holiday gems (like Ella Fitzgerald’s Santa Claus Got Stuck in my Chimney,) The Hot Sardines find surprising poignancy in pieces like Edith Piaf’s La Noel de La Rue.

The Hot Sardines offer an alternative passage through the seasonal songbook that leaves audiences grinning, tapping their feet and looking at the holiday with fresh eyes.

Tickets for The Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp start at $29. For reservations, or more information, please contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free) or visit www.ycpac.com.

‘Keeping Your Mind Fit’ presentation Dec. 5

“Keeping Your Mind Fit – Activities to Boost Brain Health” is a free presentation to occur from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Presenter Chris Knack, Home Care Assistance, will lead a fun and interactive session as he explains intellectual activities that help keep the brain sharp and healthy.

Call 928-445-9300 for information or to RSVP.