Career Online High School offers adults path to graduation

There is a new program called Career Online High School that is available by scholarship through the Yavapai County Free Library District. It offers adults the ability to complete their high school education and receive a career certificate.

One of the first to sign up for the program was Dustin Corder, so we plan to follow him through the required steps with anticipation of his graduation sometime in May.



The program has several areas of study and after completing a self-assessment, the first thing Dustin had to do was choose his career goal. Choices included child care, Protection Officer, Commercial Driving, food and hospitality, Homeland Security, Office Management, Retail Customer Service, and General Career Preparation. Quite a list that should have something that appeals to everyone. Dustin chose the Homeland Security field, so his prerequisite courses were angled to that field.

You don’t just apply – you must first enroll, choose your field, then you have two weeks to complete the prerequisite of 16 hours instruction and testing – all online – and with a score of 70 or better. Dustin is half-way through and hopes to complete this in the two-week timeframe.



After successfully completing the prerequisites, an interview will be scheduled, which is the third step that must be completed with hopes of being accepted into the scholarship program. There are only 25 scholarships available and the brochure clearly states, “Completing the prerequisite course qualifies you for scholarship consideration but does not guarantee award or enrollment.”



We hope that this will be an ongoing series following Dustin through to graduation, but for now we are encouraging him to complete the prerequisites at 70 or better so he can be scheduled for an interview. It would be great to have part 2 of this series offering Dustin’s view of the interview process.



This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. For more information on Career Online High School, contact 928-442-5717 or go to ycfld.org/cohs.