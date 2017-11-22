Congress throws glitch in plan to pave parking lots

Introduction of a U.S. House of Representatives bill Nov. 9 was but a “small hurdle” in how the Prescott Valley Entertainment Center Community Facilities District could finance a $2 million Second Series Revenue Bond.

The Town Council, sitting as the district board, looked at different options that could have resulted in delays on parking lot improvements and plans for a basketball court at its Nov. 16 meeting.

Part of the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court in October stated the district could issue taxable bonds. The district board authorized the issuance of tax-exempt bonds in July, said District Manager Larry Tarkowski.

The $2 million bond was slated for improvements, including work on the parking lots, compression work on the ice machine, and purchase of a basketball court.

Anticipating the receipt of funds, the town bid the job and approved a contract with Earth Resources Corporation (ERC) and amended the town engineer’s contract with Dava & Associates for a total of $635,766 to refurbish the parking lots.

However, H.R. 811, No Tax Subsidies for Stadiums, proposes to remove the issuance of tax-exempt bonds used to finance capital expenditures for stadiums or arenas. While legislators consider the bill, the issuance of such bonds has been halted.

“This is a small hurdle. These may have to be taxable bonds,” Tarkowski told board members.

District bond advisors told board members they had four options:

• Revoke the contract with ERC and wait for legislative decision on bonds.

• Go ahead with the project using cash reserves with reimbursement from future bonds.

• Go ahead with the project using taxable bonds.

• A combination of these approaches.

Town staff narrowed its proposal to the board to two choices: allow the entertainment district to issue bonds as either tax-exempt or taxable bonds. This would depend on the status of the House Bill/federal law and also the market at the time payment is due to ERC.

The second choice is to use cash reserves to pay ERC during the interim while legislators make their decision, and use tax-exempt financing to reimburse the district.

The board unanimously, without discussion, approved the two agenda items, amending the town’s previous resolution authorizing issuance of bonds to reflect taxable bonds as well as tax-exempt bonds, and authorizing reimbursement of expenses from future tax-exempt bonds.