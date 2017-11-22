Harry Potter time at Cordes Lakes Library

Confused about Harry Potter and the Gryffindors and Hufflepuffs? Don’t know how to tell one from the other? All can be understood by dropping by the Cordes Lakes Library on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. for the next four weeks, until they have their graduation.

Gracie Bishop explained that she is a Gryffindor and has started her training. She had “Arithmony” where she made a times table by 5’s. Then she had to make a magic wand, with the next project being a Nimbus. Don’t know what that is? Neither did I, until Gracie placed her wand on the table with a Nimbus made by Librarian Miss Mo, as an example for the “students” to use as a guide for making their own creation.



Other requirements are studying the history of magic, working on a potion, transformations, and Ancient Runes. Gracie wants to work on transforming something into a unicorn, but that’s in the future. She stated that the best part of the Potter studies is the teamwork, with each person helping the other to achieve the requirements. Many ideas are passed back and forth, and that third hand is often necessary in making things like the wand and a nimbus.

So if you want Harry Potter secrets disclosed, stop by the library on Fridays. You may even be transformed into a Gryffindor.